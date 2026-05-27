Utah AMBER Alert Canceled After Father Arrested in Mexico with Children Safe

An AMBER Alert issued in Utah County has been canceled after 46-year-old Dane Stephen Richman, a non-custodial father accused of abducting his two young children, was taken into custody in Mexico. The children, 22-month-old Will Richman and 10-month-old Wesley Richman, were found safe. Richman had been described as seriously depressed and facing financial stress. He faces two counts of custodial interference.

Suspect Dane Stephen Richman in the alleged abduction of Wesley Dane Richman and Will Thomas Richman. An AMBER Alert out of Utah County has been canceled after a non-custodial father accused of taking his two children has been found and taken into custody in Mexico , Officials with the Saratoga Springs Police Department said 46-year-old Dane Stephen Richman has been taken into custody.

Richman was accused of taking his two children. 22-month-old Will Richman and 10-month-old Wesley Richman. Officials believed Richman "had been seriously depressed, selling possessions, facing financial stress, and abandoned his home.

" They were concerned harm would come to the children. Details about how Richman was found and taken into custody were not available. Police did say the children were found safe.

"Richman has been charged in the 4th District Court with two counts of custodial interference," officials said in a news release, Several agencies were involved in the search, including the Utah County Sheriff's Office, FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety. An AMBER Alert out of Utah County has been canceled after a non-custodial father accused of taking his two children has been found and taken into custody in MexIdaho State Police say several law enforcement officers responding to multiple structure fires were hurt late Tuesday evening.

Lisa Romero has lived feet away from the Little Cottonwood Creek her entire life and has never seen it so dry this time of year.

"We don't have much in there,” sMore Americans are turning to buy now, pay later loans, or BNPL, to cover purchases — including groceries — as rising costs continue to strain household budgetsA Utah public registry aimed at helping consumers and businesses identify people convicted of certain white-collar crimes is drawing attention from victims who





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AMBER Alert Abduction Custodial Interference Utah Mexico Children Safe

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