Bringing UTA, Curtis Brown and ROOF together at a new location 'represents our commitment to our U.K. presence,' says Darnell Strom, head of UTA’s U.K. office.

) plans to bring all of its London businesses together under one roof, relocating its U.K. headquarters to a new, purpose-built space at One Rathbone Square in the first quarter of 2027.

“This landmark real estate investment – in the heart of central London – underscores UTA’s unwavering commitment to the U.K. market as a cornerstone of its global growth strategy, further reinforcing its long-termInternational Film Festival Rotterdam Names Pepijn Kuyper Managing Director, Succeeding Clare Stewart The move will bring together UTA, literary and talent agency Curtis Brown Group, led by CEO Jonny Geller, and international soccer agency ROOF, led by founder and managing director Björn Bezemer, in one location, creating a shared home for the businesses and their teams. “Designed to foster cross-divisional collaboration, One Rathbone Square will serve as a dynamic engine” for the businesses and its clients, UTA said.

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London is a key international hub for UTA, connecting talent and businesses across the U.K. and EMEA with the agency’s global network. The growing London operation spans music, film and TV, an, comedy, production arts and brand advisory, along with Curtis Brown Group and ROOF.

“The move reflects UTA’s continued belief in the U.K. and its combination of world-class production infrastructure, creative talent, international investment and access to global distribution,” UTA said. “By bringing together teams with complementary expertise and relationships, UTA aims to create new opportunities for clients, further connect talent and IP across disciplines, and deliver a more joined-up approach to representation.

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”, head of UTA’s U.K. office: “This move represents our commitment to our U.K. presence and the role it will play in UTA’s future globally. Bringing UTA, Curtis Brown and ROOF together in one place will allow our teams to collaborate in new ways and deliver even more opportunities for our clients, as we connect that talent with the full reach of UTA’s global network.

” Spanning nearly 70,000 square feet across two floors, the “state-of-the-art workspace” at the new headquarters will feature “bespoke elements, including a vibrant lounge area, collaborative kitchen/coffee spaces, and a flexible multi-purpose space designed for hosting internal All Hands meetings and client/partner-facing events,” UTA said. The move is expected to be completed towards the end of the first quarter of the new year.