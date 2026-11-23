UTA, Curtis Brown and soccer agency ROOF are to relocate to a new central London headquarters in early 2027

According to the agency, the move — set to take place in early 2027 — shows its “unwavering commitment to the U.K. market as a cornerstone of its global growth strategy, further reinforcing its long-term international ambitions and expanding footprint across EMEA.

” It added that, by bringing it staff across London together it hopes “create new opportunities for clients, further connect talent and IP across disciplines, and deliver a more joined-up approach to representation. ” The Frank Gehry-designed central London location at One Rathbone Square, a 70,000 square feet across two floors space, will house UTA alongside talent agency Curtis Brown, which it acquired in 2022, and global soccer agency ROOF, which it bought in 2024.

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The offices were formerly occupied by Meta until it scaled-backed the number of its London bases in recent years.

“This move represents our commitment to our UK presence and the role it will play in UTA’s future globally,” said UTA’s Darnell Strom, who moved over from the U.S. last year to head up U.K. operations. “Bringing UTA, Curtis Brown and ROOF together in one place will allow our teams to collaborate in new ways and deliver even more opportunities for our clients, as we connect that talent with the full reach of UTA’s global network.

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” UTA’s U.K. client list includes the likes of Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Lily James, Richard Gadd, Ncuti Gatwa and “Industry” creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

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