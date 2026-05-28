UTA Signs Steven Rinella & His Content Biz MeatEater

UTA has signed outdoor creator Steven Rinella and his media company MeatEater.

Australia’s Fred Media Restructures With Pair Of Hires & New Post For Kate Llewellyn-Jones He is known for posting content online for outdoor enthusiasts, and has built out his business into a multi-media operation spanning video, podcasts, publishing, commerce and live experiences.

, which often ranks a top five sports podcast on Spotify, and seek new creative, commercial, and growth opportunities in strategic brand partnerships, television and live touring.

'Abbott Elementary' Executive Producers Justin Halpern & Patrick Schumacker Sign With UTA “Driven by Steven Rinella—a singular storyteller, history buff, conservationist, podcaster, and creator—and backed by an impressive leadership team, MeatEater’s built a deeply loyal community,” said Oren Rosenbaum, Partner and Co-Head of UTA Creators. “We’re excited to partner with a brand whose audience doesn’t just follow the lifestyle; they live it.

” “MeatEater has uniquely positioned itself as a leading media brand super serving conservation-minded Americans who hunt, fish, and lead their best lives in the outdoors,” said MeatEater CEO Jason Bergsman.

“We’re pleased to partner with the team at UTA to provide our passionate fans with even more opportunities to engage with the MeatEater brand wherever they watch, listen, read, and gather. ”is set to launch on MeatEater’s YouTube channel, which has 1.8 million subscribers; on a branded FAST channel that runs on Samsung TV, Amazon, Roku, Dish, and Vizio; ad-funded streamers such as Roku and Tubi; and on linear TV.

In podcasting, MeatEater launched 17 series last year across nine podcast feeds and claims to produce an average of eight hours of content each week for the YouTube podcast channel. These include series launches this summer, featuring the chronicles of gunfighters in the American West, hosted by bestselling author Bryan Burrough, who is represented by the Wylie Agency working with CAA. Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

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