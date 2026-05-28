UTA Signs Outdoor Lifestyle Influencer Steven Rinella and His Company MeatEater

UTA signed Steven Rinella, an influential creator in the outdoor-lifestyle space, and his multiplatform media company, MeatEater, for representation.

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UTA will represent Rinella and MeatEater across digital video and audio, including “The MeatEater Podcast,” and the agency will seek new creative, commercial and growth opportunities in strategic brand partnerships, TV and live touring.

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In the coming months, MeatEater will also announce expanded FAST channel offerings and distribution, as well as a new live tour.

“Driven by Steven Rinella — a singular storyteller, history buff, conservationist, podcaster and creator — and backed by an impressive leadership team, MeatEater’s built a deeply loyal community,” said Oren Rosenbaum, partner and co-head of UTA Creators. “We’re excited to partner with a brand whose audience doesn’t just follow the lifestyle; they live it.

” “MeatEater has uniquely positioned itself as a leading media brand super serving conservation-minded Americans who hunt, fish, and lead their best lives in the outdoors,” MeatEater CEO Jason Bergsman said in a statement.

“We’re pleased to partner with the team at UTA to provide our passionate fans with even more opportunities to engage with the MeatEater brand wherever they watch, listen, read, and gather. ” In podcasting, the MeatEater Podcast Network programmed 17 series in 2025 across nine podcast feeds and produces an average of eight hours of video weekly for its dedicated YouTube podcast channel.

“The MeatEater Podcast,” which Rinella hosts twice a week, regularly ranks in the top 5 in sports podcasts and continually leads Apple’s wilderness chart. “Bear Grease,” hosted by MeatEater’s Clay Newcomb, explores Southern outdoor culture and sits in the top 40 in sports podcasts. The company’s newest podcast release is “Blood Trails,” its first in the true-crime genre.

This summer, MeatEater will launch the newest season of “MeatEater’s American History Podcast” series, featuring the chronicles of gunfighters in the American West, hosted by bestselling author Bryan Burrough, who is represented by the Wylie Agency working with CAA. Rinella has written 10 books and released six audiobooks, including “American Buffalo: In Search of a Lost Icon,” along with several bestselling cookbooks, and “Outdoor Kids in an Inside World,” a guide for parents to get their families out of the house and involved with nature.

Rinella and MeatEater continue to be represented by Marc Gerald at Europa Content for publishing.

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