UTA is moving to a new London HQ with Curtis Brown & ROOF for the first time, which will be in Rathbone Square.

Susan Sarandon Joins Natalie Dormer, Richard Armitage & Susan Wokoma In Signing Open Letter Calling For Entertainment Industry To “Acknowledge Role It Plays” In Enabling Bad Behavior The agency is bringing all of its London businesses together in a 70,000 square foot HQ in New Rathbone Square, which is round the corner from its current Newman Street HQ,.

Curtis Brown is also close by in Regent Street, while staffers from Munich-headquartered ROOF’s London hub have been in Newman Street for a few months. The move, which should complete towards the end of Q1 2027, means that UTA and storied UK agency Curtis Brown, whichNo layoffs will be implemented as a result of the plan, we understand, and UTA said it is “designed to foster cross-divisional collaboration.

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” The “state-of-the-art” workspace has a lounge area and multi-purpose space designed for town halls, according to the agency. London is a key hub for UTA, moreso since the Curtis Brown buy. Last year, UTA brought Michaela Coel and Malala’s agent Darnell Strom over to the UK capital“evolve London into a major international hub. ” Strom oversees the UK office along with looking into expansion into key markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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Strom said: “This move represents our commitment to our UK presence and the role it will play in UTA’s future globally. Bringing UTA, Curtis Brown and ROOF together in one place will allow our teams to collaborate in new ways and deliver even more opportunities for our clients, as we connect that talent with the full reach of UTA’s global network. ”Staff Complaints Emerge Amid Comcast-Par Streamer Closing