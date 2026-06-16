UTA bus operator loses consciousness, crashes into tree in Clearfield

A bus driver suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness in Clearfield, causing the vehicle to leave the road and crash into a tree, Utah Transit Author

A bus driver suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness in Clearfield, causing the vehicle to leave the road and crash into a tree, Utah Transit Authority officials said.

No passengers were injured in the crash, officials said. The bus sustained significant damage and was towed from the scene. Family and friends of a man who died after a diving incident near Cisco Beach at Bear Lake have shared their heartbreak and memories following his death.

Greg JoA 21-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning, accused of fleeing from police at a high-rate of speed and striking a Utah Highway Patrol vehicleParis Hilton arrived in Utah in support of two families who filed lawsuits alleging medical neglect and malpractice at the same troubled teens facility she wasA suspicious bottle with a note reading "Do Not Touch, For Police" prompted a large police response and evacuation at a library in Heber on Saturday, authoritieA weekend BASE jumping accident in a Utah canyon killed two people, one of them a daredevil athlete best known for performing onstage with Madonna at the 2012 S





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