UT Tyler Arrests Anti‑TPUSA Attacker After Flag Tear and Cane Assault

A man was arrested at the University of Texas at Tyler after a video‑captured assault on a Turning Point USA booth, including tearing the pro‑conservative flag and attacking students with a cane. The university and local officials condemned the violence.

A man was arrested on Tuesday at the University of Texas at Tyler after an attack on a Turning Point USA booth during a campus event. Video footage shows the assailant tearing down the group's American flag, calling the students "fascist pieces of shit," and striking them with a cane before police handcuffed him and removed him from campus.

How the Incident Unfolded

During a "Pick Up the Mic" session organized by Turning Point USA, an unfamiliar individual approached the booth, destroyed the American flag, and swung a prop cane at students. When a bystander intervened, the attacker continued to strike another person with the cane. The university's security cameras captured the entire confrontation, prompting an immediate response from the campus police.

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The UT Tyler police entered the scene, seized the suspect, and placed him in handcuffs before escorting him away. The suspect was not a student at the university and had been criminally trespassed from the campus prior to the attack.

Official Statements and Reactions

UT Tyler President Dr. Julie Philley released a statement saying that "Everyone has the right to free speech, and violence will not be tolerated at this university." She clarified that the alleged assailant was not a member of the student body and that he had been charged with assaulting three people during the event.

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Rep. Nathaniel Moran of Texas also condemned the violence, writing on Facebook that "The First Amendment protects your right to speak, even to protest. It does not protect assaulting people you disagree with." Morgan praised the swift action of the university police and noted that such incidents do not represent the broader East Texas community.

Broader Context of TPUSA Attacks

Turning Point USA has faced a series of violent confrontations since the assassination of its founder, Charlie Kirk, last year. Earlier incidents include a video of a volunteer being back‑handed at a polling site in Laconia, New Hampshire, and charges against an individual for planning to hurl objects at a campus event in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The recent attack adds to dozens of threats and assaults targeting conservative students across the United States. Organizers and supporters have called for increased security and awareness of the growing polarization surrounding campus political events.

Impact on Campus Safety and Future Events

UT Tyler has announced enhanced security measures for future Turning Point USA events, including stricter venue checks and coordination with local law enforcement. Students and faculty are urged to report suspicious activity promptly. The university's policy remains clear: free expression is protected, but any form of violence is unequivocally prohibited.

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As the investigation continues, the university and local officials aim to maintain a safe environment for campus discourse while reaffirming a commitment to civil engagement and strict non‑violence.