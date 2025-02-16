UT Rio Grande Valley Beats Houston Christian

UT Rio Grande Valley defeated Houston Christian 76-52 on Saturday night. Cliff Davis led the Vaqueros with 23 points, while Trey Miller added 20. Both teams are in action again on Monday.

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Cliff Davis had 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 76-52 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday night. Davis shot 8 for 12, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Vaqueros (14-12, 6-9 Southland Conference ). Trey Miller added 20 points while going 10 of 14 from the field while they also had six assists and three steals. Howard Fleming Jr. had 11 points and went 5 of 11 from the field. Bryson Dawkins finished with 15 points for the Huskies (11-15, 8-7).

Peyton Rogers added 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Houston Christian. Porter Bazil finished with 10 points and two blocks.These two teams both play Monday. UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Incarnate Word and Houston Christian visits Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.





