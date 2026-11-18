The University of Texas at Austin plans to build a $3 million temporary parking lot on the former Frank Erwin Center site while university officials determine the property's long-term future.

The University of Texas at Austin plans to build a $3 million temporary parking lot on the former Frank Erwin Center site while university officials determine the property's long-term future.

The University of Texas at Austin plans to build a $3 million temporary parking lot on the former Frank Erwin Center site while university officials determine the property's long-term future. The university confirmed to CBS Austin that the proposed surface parking lot is not intended to be a permanent use of the land, which was previously expected to become part of UT's medical center expansion.

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According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the project would connect the existing JHH parking lot to a new university parking lot at 1823 Red River St., where the former arena once stood. The proposed lot would provide more than 1,000 parking spaces for university permit holders and visitors attending campus events and games.

Mike Rosen, a university spokesperson, told CBS Austin that the project would allow UT to make use of the vacant property while officials work on a long-term development plan. The university is currently developing a 10-year master plan that will help determine how the former Erwin Center property will ultimately be used. Rosen emphasized that the university does not expect to take 10 years to make that decision.

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Rather, the property's future will be considered as part of the broader planning process. The parking lot would also help accommodate parking needs for campus events, including baseball games, while the university determines its next steps. According to the state filing, the project would cover approximately 413,820 square feet, with construction scheduled to begin Dec. 1, 2026, and an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2027.

The filing lists an estimated construction cost of $3 million and identifies Garza EMC, LLC, as the design firm. The plans mark a change from the university's original vision for the former Frank Erwin Center property. UT previously identified the site as part of its proposed multibillion-dollar academic medical center. The arena, which served as the longtime home of Texas basketball and hosted concerts and other events, was demolished to make way for future university development.

With the medical center no longer planned for the former Erwin Center site, Rosen said the temporary parking lot will allow the university to put the property to use while its long-term plans take shape. UT has not announced what will eventually replace the temporary parking lot or when a final decision on the property's future will be made.

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