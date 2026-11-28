In addition to the World Cup berth, the United States secured a spot in the semifinals of the CONCACAF W Championship, where they'll take on Jamaica.

Ashley Sanchez scored three goals in the first half to fuel an 8-0 win for the U.S. women’s national team against El Salvador that would secure their spot in the 2027 Women’s World Cup .

The quarterfinal win in the CONCACAF W Championship on Friday night also advances the Americans to the semifinals to play Jamaica, which also clinched a World Cup berth earlier in the day with a 3-0 quarterfinal victory over Costa Rica at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium. The quarterfinals continue on Saturday with Canada facing Panama and Mexico meeting Haiti. All four quarterfinal winners earn direct berths to the World Cup in Brazil.

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The remaining teams will play for the confederation’s two spots in the intercontinental playoffs. The United States, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, has won four World Cups, most recently in 2019. The team had a disappointing finish in the 2023 tournament when they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Sweden. El Salvador, ranked No. 78, has never played in a World Cup.