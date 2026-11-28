Ashley Sanchez scored three goals in the first half and the United States secured a spot in the 2027 Women’s World Cup with an 8-0 victory over El Salvador.

MANSFIELD, Texas — Ashley Sanchez scored three goals in the first half and the United States secured a spot in the 2027 Women’s World Cup with an 8-0 victory over El Salvador in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF W Championship on Friday night.

The United States advances to the semifinals to play Jamaica, which clinched a World Cup berth earlier in the day with a 3-0 quarterfinal victory over Costa Rica at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium. The quarterfinals continue on Saturday with Canada facing Panama and Mexico meeting Haiti. All four quarterfinal winners earn direct berths in the World Cup in Brazil. The remaining teams will play for the confederation’s two spots in the intercontinental playoffs.

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United States forward Ashley Sanchez reacts after a goal against El Salvador on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium in Mansfield, Texas.