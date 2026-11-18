Manager Emma Hayes is zeroing in on the players who will represent the U.S. in Brazil this summer, opting for a mix of experienced and young talent.

Sophia Wilson could start alongside Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson against El Salvador. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The 2026 Concacaf W Championship, which serves as qualifying matches for the 2027 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, is upon us.

The U.S. women’s national team is set to face off against El Salvador on Nov. 27 to open the tournament at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium in Mansfield, Texas. On Wednesday, manager Emma Hayes announced her 23-player roster selection for the eight-team tournament, complete with some mainstays and some surprises.

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“It’s been a great year of growth and learning for our team, and for a long time the focus has been on qualifying for the World Cup, so now that time has arrived,” Hayes said. “I want to see relentless consistency from our players, individually and as a team, and I want us to be elite in both penalty boxes. If we can achieve that, I’m confident those performances will carry us through to meet our standards and goals.

This is my first Concacaf event and the first for many of our players, so we’re all looking forward to the experience. ”• Claudia Dickey DEFENDERS :• Emily Fox • Evelyn Shores • Croix Bethune • Claire Hutton • Michelle Cooper • Mallory Swanson Triple Espresso Could Start Together for First Time in Nearly Three Years Although this is the third reunion of the Triple Espresso since the 2024 Olympics, they have yet to start a game together.

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They did see field time together on Oct. 10 during the USWNT’s matchup against Spain, but this competition gives the trio its first chance to start alongside each other in over two years. That idea is a welcome thought for Hayes and USWNT supporters. While Wilson and Rodman have seen ample field time, Swanson has seen less since returning to play after the birth of her first child.

Her equalizing goal against Spain on Oct. 13 was her first as a mom for the USWNT. At 28, she is the USWNT’s 17th all-time goal scorer. Lily Yohannes is the youngest player named to the qualifying roster at 19.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectSince Hayes took over as USWNT manager, she has given caps to 62 different players and awarded 56 players starts in her first 42 games as she tries to shape this roster into the next generation of world champions. Now, decisions loom large for the manager, who will be looking to help the USWNT to another World Cup after the team’s heartbreaking Round of 16 loss in 2023.

Goalkeeper has been a particular quandary for Hayes, as she seems to have picked her top three: Dickey, Tullis-Joyce and McGlynn. The latter of the three closed out her NWSL year with stellar postseason performances, getting the Utah Royals through its first playoff game and into the semifinals. For field players, Hayes continues to rely on veterans like Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Heaps, who are the only two players in their 30s .

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The average age of this roster is 26.1, with teenager Lily Yohannes the youngest at 19. Only three players on this team have over 100 caps: Heaps, Lavelle and Swanson. For context, the average age of the 2023 World Cup roster was 28.5, with players spanning from Megan Rapinoe at 37 and Alyssa Thompson at 18. The 2019 World Cup roster averaged 28 years of age, bookended by Carli Lloyd at 36 and Tierna Davidson at 20.

With the World Cup draw next month and the tournament just eight months away, Hayes is still giving opportunities to some newer faces on the squad. This roster features defenders Kate Del Fava who debuted for the national team in October and Evelyn Shores who is the only uncapped player on the roster. Shores becomes the second uncapped player to be named to a USWNT World Cup qualifying roster.

North Carolina Courage and NWSL MVP nominee Ashley Sanchez is once again named to the roster. After not being called up to the USWNT since January 2025, this call-up marks her second of the year. Her 20-goal Golden Boot NWSL season has pushed Sanchez back onto Hayes’s radar. Sanchez continued to make her case during her last call-up by scoring in the USWNT’s 2–2 draw against rivals Spain on Oct. 13.