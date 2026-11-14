The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance arrives at Naval Base San Diego on Nov 13 2026 ending a year-long deployment with family reunions and crew celebrations.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance ( DDG 111) pulled into Naval Base San Diego on Friday November 13 2026 concluding a comprehensive twelve-month deployment. The arrival marked the end of a significant operational period for the vessel and its crew as the ship docked at its homeport after a year of service. Family and friends gathered at the piers to welcome the sailors back from their extended time at sea. The event signified a major milestone for the Navy community in California as the crew completed their assigned missions.

Sailors Reunite With Families at Naval Base San Diego

Family and friends waved enthusiastically to their sailors on board the USS Spruance (DDG 111) as the ship arrived in San Diego after its twelve-month deployment. Emotional reunions took place immediately upon docking as crew members looked for loved ones piers side while manning the rail. Michelle Lemay was among those present making a heart symbol with her hands toward William Brannen a sailor on board the ship. The scene at the naval base was filled with joy and relief as personnel reconnected with their support networks after a long separation.

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Airon Gutlay was also among the sailors on board the USS Spruance (DDG 111) that arrived in San Diego to greet his family. The reunion highlighted the personal sacrifices made by the crew during the year-long mission. Sailors worked the lines to tie up the pier side ensuring the ship was securely docked for the duration of the port call. The atmosphere reflected the culmination of a demanding operational cycle that had kept the crew away from home for an entire year.

Personal Moments Define USS Spruance Homecoming

Tricetan Wesley received a warm greeting from his mother Tiffany Wesley of Jackson Mississippi after arriving at Naval Base San Diego. Wesley was among the sailors on board the USS Spruance (DDG 111) that returned to San Diego after completing the twelve-month deployment. This personal interaction underscored the emotional weight of the homecoming for many families who had waited over a year for this moment. The presence of family members from distant states like Mississippi demonstrated the widespread reach of the Navy family connected to the ship.

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The crew members on board the USS Spruance (DDG 111) spent the final moments of their voyage preparing for this reception. The guided-missile destroyer Spruance was pulling into Naval Base San Diego on Friday after concluding the twelve-month deployment. The meticulous preparation for docking allowed for a smooth transition from sea duty to shore leave. The visual of sailors looking out for their families from the rail of the DDG 111 created a lasting image of the homecoming for those watching from the pier.

Naval Operations and Deployment Context

The return of the USS Spruance (DDG 111) to San Diego marks the completion of a significant chapter in its recent operational history. The twelve-month deployment involved extensive service at sea which required the crew to maintain high readiness levels throughout the year. Naval Base San Diego served as the designated point of return for the vessel after its long journey. The facility is equipped to handle the logistical needs of returning ships and provide support for the crew during the transition period.

The guided-missile destroyer class ships are critical components of naval surface warfare capabilities. The successful completion of the twelve-month deployment by the USS Spruance (DDG 111) reflects the endurance and professionalism of its crew. The event also serves as a reminder of the ongoing commitments of the US Navy to maintain a forward presence. The arrival on November 13 2026 allowed the crew to begin the necessary maintenance and rest periods before their next assignment.

Crew and Ship Details Upon Arrival

The specific details of the arrival included the ship tying up at the pier side under clear conditions. The crew on board the USS Spruance (DDG 111) managed the lines with practiced efficiency as the ship secured to the dock. The presence of family members waved from the piers created a celebratory environment despite the routine nature of the docking procedure. The event was documented by local media capturing the moments of joy for personnel like Tricetan Wesley and his mother Tiffany Wesley.

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The twelve-month deployment concluded with the ship pulling into Naval Base San Diego on Friday November 13 2026. This date marks the official end of the operational phase for the USS Spruance (DDG 111). The return allows for the debriefing of operational activities and the rest and recovery of the sailors. The community in San Diego welcomed back the crew of the DDG 111 with open arms supporting the families who had waited for their return. The successful homecoming highlights the resilience of the naval force and the dedication of its personnel.