USS Spruance Completes Longest Destroyer Deployment After Destroying 12 Drones in U.S.-Iran Conflict

The USS Spruance returns to Naval Base San Diego after a 358-day deployment that included destroying 16 enemy targets in Iran conflict. Crew faced low morale.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance arrived at Naval Base San Diego on Friday, concluding a historic 358-day deployment that stands as the longest continuous mission for any U.S. destroyer since the end of World War II.

The ship's return was marked by a unified celebration involving approximately 500 family members and friends gathered on the pier, alongside sailors on neighboring vessels who lined their decks to welcome the crew back into the harbor.

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This extended mission, initially projected to last seven months, was significantly extended by the outbreak of direct conflict between the United States and Iran, thrusting the vessel into the center of dangerous combat operations.

USS Spruance commander Cmdr. Leigh R. Tate confirmed that the vessel traveled 88,000 nautical miles during its year-long service and played a central role in intense combat operations against adversarial forces.

The destroyer successfully destroyed 12 drones and four anti-ship cruise missiles while actively defending the carrier strike group, demonstrating its critical capability in modern naval warfare scenarios.

These engagements occurred in a region of heightened tension where the ship helped enforce a naval blockade in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.

During these operations, USS Spruance also intervened against illicit maritime activity by sidelining the cargo vessel M/V TOUSKA, further highlighting its multifaceted role in regional security enforcement.

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The ship had been originally deployed to protect the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, but the escalation of hostilities required the destroyer to take on a more direct and dangerous combat role beyond simple escort duties.

The extensive mileage and combat engagements underscored the ship's vital contribution to regional security during a period of unprecedented instability that threatened international trade routes.

The prolonged absence from port created severe logistical hardships for the crew, disrupting the supply of fresh food, spare parts, and hygiene items to the USS Abraham Lincoln and its escort ships.

To avoid Iranian attacks, the strike group suspended rest and replenishment breaks in Middle Eastern ports for a time, further straining the sailors and exacerbating the physical toll of the mission.

By early summer, concerns regarding the well-being of the crew became public as families reported very low morale among the sailors, who were facing the dual pressures of combat and isolation.

In September, the Navy conceded that eight sailors in the strike group had attempted suicide, a stark admission that contradicted earlier downplaying of the mental health crisis affecting the fleet.

While Cmdr. Tate declined to specify whether any of these incidents occurred on the USS Spruance, he noted that the ship was equipped to handle mental health challenges despite the harsh conditions.

The destroyer, a narrow 510-foot vessel carrying roughly 330 crew members, faced the dual pressures of combat and isolation, testing the resilience of the American Navy.

Thomas Powers, an engineer on the USS Spruance, described the deployment as very trying for the team, noting that the engineering plant experienced multiple issues during the extended mission.

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Despite these mechanical challenges, Powers praised his colleagues for knocking out problems with minimal equipment, ensuring the ship remained operational throughout the grueling deployment.

The physical and mental toll was evident as families reunited, with Jo Maki embracing her son Alex Doty, one of the first sailors to disembark after more than a year at sea.

Maki described the separation as living without her heart, but expressed immense excitement upon his return, noting that her son would likely just want to sleep for a day after the ordeal.

Other families, such as that of fire control officer Ryan Rowland, reflected on the difficulty of the mission, with his partner Stephanny Irizarry calling the deployment very scary but expressing trust in their training.

Tricetan Wesley was greeted by his mother Tiffany Wesley after arriving at Naval Base San Diego, illustrating the human cost and personal sacrifices made by the crew of USS Spruance.

Cmdr. Tate declined to comment on whether such long deployments would become the new normal for the Navy, which has fallen behind in building new ships and faces increasing strategic demands.

He stated that he could not speak to the future and noted that his past deployments were shorter, highlighting the unusual nature of this specific mission compared to standard naval operations.

The return of USS Spruance marks the end of a grueling chapter for the crew, but questions remain about the sustainability of current naval strategies in an era of great power competition.

The event at Naval Base San Diego served as a moment of relief for the 330 sailors aboard USS Spruance, who have protected vital sea lanes and deterred aggression during a critical period.

The USS Abraham Lincoln strike group has now regained a key asset, but the impact of this deployment will be felt for years as the Navy assesses the lessons learned from this extended and dangerous mission.