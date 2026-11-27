Jingle Jets Holiday Lighting Celebration 2026 Where a million lights make holiday magic take flight! The USS Midway Museum’s beloved holiday tradition returns for its 4th year, brighter, bigger and more magical than ever! On select nights from November 27 through December 30, 2026, experience more than a million sparkling lights, festive...

Where a million lights make holiday magic take flight! The USS Midway Museum’s beloved holiday tradition returns for its 4th year, brighter, bigger and more magical than ever!

On select nights from November 27 through December 30, 2026, experience more than a million sparkling lights, festive entertainment and holiday cheer for the whole family. Make Jingle Jets part of your holiday tradition with exciting new experiences, Jingle Jets favorites and unforgettable holiday moments you can't find anywhere else.619-544-9600 Experience Life at Sea Without Leaving Port! Imagine experiencing life at sea aboard one of America’s longest-serving aircraft carriers.

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Visitors to theenter a floating city at sea and walk in the footsteps of 225,000 Midway sailors who served our country and upheld the American ideals of strength, freedom and peace. The USS Midway Museum is an unforgettable adventure for the entire family. Guests can spend the day exploring more than, narrated by Midway, sailors brings the carriers history to life.