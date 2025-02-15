USS Iowa: A Legacy of Service and History

The USS Iowa, a historic World War II battleship, continues to serve as a powerful symbol of American naval history and resilience. From hosting citizenship ceremonies to commemorating Pearl Harbor, the Iowa remains a vibrant center for education and remembrance. This article explores the USS Iowa's recent activities, highlighting its enduring legacy and the plans for its future as a permanent museum.

Hall Delano Roosevelt II, great-grandson of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, has been named director of Sales and Marketing for the Pacific Battleship Center and USS Battleship Iowa. A Pearl Harbor Remembrance event aboard Battleship IOWA Museum in San Pedro took place Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. the event commemorating the valor and sacrifice of those who served at Pearl Harbor incorporated a patriotic and nostalgic atmosphere.

WWII Veteran Lt JG Patrick Zilliacus who served on the USS Spot and USS Toro in the South Pacific. New US citizens recite the pledge of allegiance on the USS Iowa as part of a citizenship ceremony in San Pedro, CA, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Forty-five people became naturalized US citizens in a ceremony on board the battleship in honor of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day. US citizen candidates check their paperwork before being sworn in as naturalized US citizens on board the USS Iowa in San Pedro, CA, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Forty-five people became naturalized US citizens in a ceremony on board the battleship in honor of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day. George Washington (Peter M. Small), Sea Cadets and JROTC students listen to the program on the USS Iowa in San Pedro on Monday, April 22, 2024. RADM Mike Shatynski, USN (RET) speaks about the future home of the National Museum of the Surface Navy on the USS Iowa in San Pedro on Monday, April 22, 2024. A guest listens to the program on the USS Iowa in San Pedro on Monday, April 22, 2024. Guests were treated to lunch on the deck of the USS Iowa in San Pedro on Monday, April 22, 2024. The Los Angeles Fifes and Drums performed on the USS Iowa in San Pedro on Monday, April 22, 2024. A LAFD Fire Boat gives a water demonstration at the USS Iowa in San Pedro on Monday, April 22, 2024. RADM Mike Shatynski, USN (RET) speaks about the future home of the National Museum of the Surface Navy on the USS Iowa in San Pedro on Monday, April 22, 2024. The Tiger Squadron performed 3 flyovers at the USS Iowa in San Pedro on Monday, April 22, 2024. Preliminary rendering of Battleship USS Iowa and proposed linear park area with multipurpose building on the left. More finalized renderings are expected this summer and the building will not necessarily reflect the design in this view. Lloyd Glick, a Navy petty officer that served as a bugler during WWII, celebrated his 100th birthday aboard the historic Battleship USS IOWA on Saturday Dec. 30, 2023. The celebration included Mr. Glick and his family aboard the battleship, and a presentation in the ship’s wardroom. Jonathan Williams, CEO and president of the Battleship USS IOWA Museum, is among those who will urge a move to reposition the World War II battleship farther south on San Pedro’s waterfront as plans get finalized for how to better connect attractions along the water. Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick, Commander of Carrier Strike Group NINE, speaks aboard the USS Iowa to celebrate the start of LA Fleet Week 2023 with a press conference welcoming visiting Sailors, Marines, Coast Guard members and Soldiers who are in town through Memorial Day weekend in San Pedro on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Lance Cpl. Caleb Joyce of Camp Pendleton sits atop an amphibious combat vehicle with the USS Iowa in the background on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at LA Fleet Week in San Pedro. Hundreds of high school students stream past the guns of the USS Iowa for a Black History event on the ship in San Pedro, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Veterans salute during the Navy Yacht Club of Long Beach’s annual cruise to the USS Iowa. Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, left, and Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino look out over the Port of Los Angeles from the USS Iowa in June 2012. 6/9/12 – The USS Iowa made its final tow from the outer berth to Berth 87. Built in 1940, the USS IOWA served our country for over 50 years. The World War II battleship will be permanent museum, opening to the public on July 7, 2012





ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

USS Iowa Battleship Pearl Harbor Museum San Pedro LA Fleet Week Naval History Citizenship Ceremony National Museum Of The Surface Navy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Caitlin Clark's Legacy: A Generational Talent Celebrated at IowaThe University of Iowa honored Caitlin Clark by retiring her jersey on February 2nd. Coach Fran McCaffery, who witnessed Clark's phenomenal rise, lauded her as a generational talent, emphasizing her impact on both the program and women's basketball.

Read more »

Frances Perkins: A Legacy of Labor, Legacy, and TransformationThis article explores the life and career of Frances Perkins, the first woman to serve in a U.S. presidential cabinet. It delves into her pioneering work as Secretary of Labor, navigating the complexities of gender, politics, and personal transformation while leaving a lasting impact on American labor history.

Read more »

Publisher Reflects on Dr. King's Legacy and MLK Day of ServiceA Black publisher reflects on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., commemorating MLK Day through service to her community.

Read more »

MLK Day Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church Highlights Civil Rights Legacy, Warns Against Anti-Woke RhetoricA Martin Luther King Jr. Day service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta drew attention to the ongoing fight for justice and equality. King's youngest daughter delivered a powerful message against anti-woke rhetoric, urging against division and reminding attendees that the fight for civil rights continues.

Read more »

US Postal Service suspends service for packages arriving from China, Hong KongRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Read more »

Hours after suspending service, US Postal Service to allow packages from China, Hong KongRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Read more »