USS Harry S. Truman Damaged in Suez Canal Collision

The USS Harry S. Truman, a US Navy aircraft carrier, sustained damage to its starboard quarter during a collision with a merchant ship near the Suez Canal. The incident occurred in congested waters and while the ship's combat capability remains intact, it has docked in Souda Bay, Greece, for repairs. The Truman was on a working port visit after two months of combat operations in the Central Command region.

New photos reveal the extent of damage sustained by a US Navy aircraft carrier during a collision with a merchant ship last week. The USS Harry S. Truman docked at a US naval facility in Souda Bay, Greece, on Saturday for repairs following the incident near the entrance to the Suez Canal . The Navy released photos showing damage to the exterior starboard quarter of the 1,100-foot-long, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

The affected areas include the exterior wall of two storage rooms and a maintenance space, a line handling space, the fantail, and the platform above one of the storage spaces. A Navy statement emphasized that none of the damage compromises the ship's combat capability, noting that flight operations have continued since the accident last Wednesday night.A team comprising structural engineers and naval architects is meticulously assessing the damage and will formulate a repair plan. However, the Navy declined to provide a timeline for the repairs. The Truman collided with the Besiktas-M, a Panamanian-flagged, 617-foot-long bulk carrier, in the congested waters near the Suez Canal off Egypt's Port Said in the Mediterranean Sea. The merchant ship also suffered damage, but thankfully, no injuries were reported on either vessel. The collision occurred near a busy anchorage for ships transiting the canal.Former US Navy captain Carl Schuster, an instructor at Hawaii Pacific University, highlighted the inherent risks of navigating such congested waters. He explained that there is limited maneuvering space in a restricted seaway, and both ships require approximately one nautical mile to come to a complete stop. Schuster emphasized that even minor navigation errors, misinterpretations of the other ship's intentions, or delayed decision-making by either crew could quickly escalate into a dangerous situation with few viable options for avoidance.Prior to the accident, the Truman was in Souda Bay on a 'working port visit' following two months of combat operations in the Central Command region. During this period, the carrier conducted multiple strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen and launched airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia. Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of the Truman's carrier strike group, which includes a guided-missile cruiser and three destroyers, assured that the strike group remains fully operational across the region. He stated, 'Our mission has not changed and we remain committed to responding to any challenge in this dynamic and global security environment.





