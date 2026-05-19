USS Enterprise-E Lasted Twice As Long As TNG's Enterprise-D

The new Enterprise-E, compared to its predecessor, had a longer lifespan, as it was designed to fight the Borg and faced only three movies in the Star Trek movie series.

Captain Jean-Luc Picard 's (Patrick Stewart) replacement for the USS Enterprise-D surprisingly lasted twice as long as his beloved starship from Star Trek : The Next Generation.

The new Enterprise-E was designed to fight the Borg, while the original took on the role of the heroes' ship. The USS Enterprise-E proved to be a capable and long-lasting vessel, lasting about 14 years, while the original Enterprise-D existed for only 7 years. Starfleet assigned Captain Picard a replacement after the Enterprise-D crash-landed on Veridian III





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USS Enterprise-D USS Enterprise-E Jean-Luc Picard Borg Lasted Fought

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