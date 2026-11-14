USS Enterprise arrives in Mobile for final chapter

Former USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrived in Mobile for dismantling under a $418.5M contract. Veterans and locals gathered for a final look at the Cold War icon.

The former USS Enterprise, the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrived in Mobile Friday, drawing people who came to see the historic ship make its final trip.

For Duke Miller, it was a return to a moment from 65 years ago. He was 21 and stationed in Newport News, Virginia, when the Enterprise was launched in 1961.

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“I was in the Army, was called in for the Berlin Crisis,” Miller said. “It was so impressive, I’d never seen anything bigger than a fishing boat before. ”“I wanted to see it again. It’s been 65 years since I saw it, and I just wanted to see it again,” he said.

The Enterprise served the Navy for nearly 55 years, traveling more than one million nautical miles under nuclear power. It played a role in U.S. naval operations during the Cold War, the Vietnam War and post-9/11 conflicts. The ship was inactivated in 2012, and the Navy completed defueling its reactor plants in 2017. paemaritime.navy.mil Now the ship is in Mobile for dismantling. The first ever dismantling of a nuclear powered aircraft carrier.

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The Navy awarded NorthStar Maritime Dismantlement Services a $418.5 million contract to dismantle the carrier, recycle materials and dispose of regulated waste. The work is expected to be completed by September 2030. Mary Buhring came out to get a glimpse of what she called “history before it’s gone. ” She said she wished the ship could have stayed in Mobile long enough for people to tour it.

The Enterprise was the eighth Navy ship to bear the name. A future Ford-class carrier, CVN 80, will be the ninth. The Navy says the Enterprise’s legacy belongs to the sailors and support personnel who kept the ship mission-ready throughout its service. At least 32 people were hurt after a tanker experienced steering issues and crashed into a river cruise ship along the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, prompting an emergency response, according to officials.

Semmes moves closer to creating its own school system with census, $4.2M land purchaseFormer USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrived in Mobile for dismantling under a $418.5M contract. Veterans and locals gathered for a final look at the Cold War icon.