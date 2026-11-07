USS Chafee, USS Jackson, and USS Michael Monsoor Open Doors at Naval Base San Diego

Naval Base San Diego hosted its 25th Fleet Week event on November 7, 2026, offering rare public tours of three major warships to strengthen community ties.

Naval Base San Diego opened its gates to the public for the second time ever during the 25th Fleet Week on Saturday, November 7, 2026, marking a historic partnership with the San Diego Fleet Week Foundation. This unprecedented event, titled Meet the Fleet at 32nd Street, allowed thousands of community members to step aboard three of the Navy's most advanced vessels stationed in the city. The guided-missile destroyers USS Chafee and USS Michael Monsoor joined the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson for public tours, offering a rare glimpse into military operations.

Rare Access to Major Warships

Commanding Officer of Naval Base San Diego, Captain Brian Bungay, emphasized that the selection of ships represented a diverse cross-section of the 60 vessels homeported in San Diego. Each vessel featured a distinct mission set, showcasing the broad capabilities of the modern Navy. Captain Bungay explained that the primary goal was to allow taxpayers to observe exactly how their contributions are utilized to support national defense. This initiative aimed to transform the relationship between the base and the surrounding community from one of mere presence to one of deep integration and mutual understanding.

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Connecting Sailors and Civilians

Captain Bungay highlighted the human element behind the machinery, noting that the Navy consists of everyday Americans aged 18 to 21 who operate multi-billion-dollar warships. The objective is to demonstrate that these young service members are doing extraordinary things while remaining integral parts of the local community. By inviting the public inside the large Barrio Logan-adjacent base, the Navy hopes to improve relationships with residents and foster a sense of shared purpose. This approach seeks to humanize the military presence and create lasting bonds with the citizens who support their operations.

Personal Stories from Attendees

Retired Navy aircraft mechanic Richard Krasko brought his daughter, son-in-law Joseph Tamayo, and grandchildren to the event to share his legacy with the next generation. Having served in the Navy for 24 years, Krasko expressed pride in showing his family his former world and emphasized the personal growth and discipline the service instilled. Joseph Tamayo, who was 36 years old at the time, expressed deep impression after touring the USS Chafee. He specifically praised the first lieutenant for their comprehensive knowledge and clear explanations of the ship's complex systems.

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Experiencing Naval Technology

The tours provided visitors with access to critical areas such as the flight deck, hangar bay, boat deck, and forecastle of the USS Chafee. While photography was generally prohibited to maintain security protocols, exceptions were made on the forecastle, allowing attendees to capture images of the Mark 45 5-inch gun mount. Tamayo noted that the missile deck and the technical expertise of the crew were standout features of the experience. The detailed insights provided by the sailors helped bridge the gap between civilian life and military service, making the technology accessible and understandable.

Community Engagement and Future Outreach

Family members of active-duty personnel also used the event to share their professional lives with loved ones. Navy Hospital Corpsman Gertrude Dadzie, stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, brought her husband to tour the USS Jackson in Menifee. For the Dadzie family, this was their first outing with their seven-week-old baby, combining a personal milestone with a professional showcase. Dadzie noted that her husband enjoyed exploring the ship and taking selfies, illustrating the event's success in making naval service relatable to families.

Broader Event Activities

Beyond the ship tours, Meet the Fleet included an extensive area featuring rides, inflatables, food trucks, vendors, and live music performed by the Navy Band. The San Diego Fleet Week Foundation, which has organized local activities for 25 years, collaborated closely with the Navy to ensure a safe and engaging experience. Officials estimated that the event would attract between 10,000 and 15,000 attendees over its duration. The success of this joint effort signals a potential expansion of public access initiatives, aiming to further strengthen the bond between Naval Base San Diego and its neighboring communities through transparency and education.