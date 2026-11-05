USPTO Explains Celebrity Campaign Against Counterfeit Drugs

The USPTO seeks vendors for a public awareness campaign against fake medicines, potentially using influencers to warn consumers about dangerous counterfeits entering the supply chain.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office ( USPTO) is actively exploring a high-profile public awareness campaign designed to combat the rising tide of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Federal procurement documents reveal that the agency is seeking companies capable of creating media relations, videos, and social media content to highlight the severe dangers posed by these illicit products. A notable component of this potential outreach strategy includes the identification and pitching of key individuals, such as influencers, celebrities, and journalists, to promote the initiative nationwide.

Campaign Mechanism and Vendor Requirements

The USPTO's request for information specifically targets vendors with the expertise to develop comprehensive public messaging, including a dedicated campaign website. The agency stated that this effort is strictly for market research and does not constitute an awarded contract or a binding commitment to launch. Responses from qualified entities are due on November 16, allowing the USPTO to assess capabilities for creating creative communications deliverables that can effectively reach the American public.

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No specific participants, budgets, appearance fees, or launch dates have been identified in the published documents. The procurement text emphasizes that the exercise is solely for market research purposes, ensuring that the government can gauge industry interest and capability before making any financial commitments. This approach allows the USPTO to refine its strategy based on vendor feedback while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Stakeholder Positions and Security Risks

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has long warned that counterfeit medicines passed off as authentic can contain harmful substances, incorrect ingredients, or incorrect dosages of active ingredients. These risks have already prompted specific U.S. warnings regarding products such as counterfeit Ozempic injections and bacteria-contaminated eye drops. The FDA describes the U.S. drug supply as among the world's safest, supported by federal and state laws, but acknowledges that counterfeit products have managed to enter the system through legitimate channels.

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Recent enforcement actions underscore the severity of this threat. In a weeklong operation announced in August 2025, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working with the FDA seized 54,843 counterfeit products in Cincinnati. The agency noted that these items would have been worth more than $3.53 million if they were genuine. The intercepted shipments included counterfeit Ozempic and injections labeled as semaglutide, retatrutide, and tirzepatide, with officers seizing 16,740 counterfeit prefilled medicated pens during the operation.

Real-World Impact on Consumers

Fake medicines can leave patients without effective treatment while exposing them to substances they did not intend to take. The sophisticated nature of these counterfeits makes them difficult to distinguish from authentic products. For instance, in December 2025, the FDA reported the seizure of dozens of counterfeit Ozempic 1-milligram injection units distributed illegally outside Novo Nordisk's authorized supply network. Despite their illegitimate origin, these fake products were found within the legitimate U.S. drug supply chain.

The deceptive packaging of these counterfeits highlights the challenge consumers face. The seized counterfeit products carried lot number PAR1229, a number also used on authentic Ozempic. The FDA identified a subtle but critical packaging difference: counterfeit pens displayed the "EXP/LOT" text beside the expiration date and lot number, while genuine pens placed it above that information. Such minute details can be missed by the average consumer, leading to potentially dangerous health outcomes.

Additionally, the FDA issued an alert on October 16 warning of counterfeit over-the-counter eye drops found in stores in Florida and Georgia, primarily serving Spanish-speaking customers. Testing identified bacterial contamination in two counterfeit products, posing a risk of serious infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness. The agency stated it was unaware of any adverse events associated with these counterfeit products when issuing the alert, emphasizing the preventive nature of the warning.

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Existing Safety Initiatives and Future Steps

Existing federal campaigns already address counterfeit goods and unsafe medicine purchases. The USPTO collaborates with the National Crime Prevention Council on the Go for Real campaign, which uses online advertising, radio, and educational materials to explain the dangers of counterfeit merchandise. This messaging covers a wide range of products, including electronics, cosmetics, and other household items, providing a broader context for consumer awareness.

Separately, the FDA's BeSafeRx campaign offers resources to help consumers check online pharmacies and verify the legitimacy of pharmaceutical purchases. As the USPTO considers incorporating celebrity and influencer outreach into its new campaign, the goal is to amplify these existing messages and reach a wider audience. The success of this initiative will depend on the ability of the selected vendors to create engaging content that resonates with diverse demographic groups.

Newsweek has contacted the USPTO via email for further information regarding the specifics of the proposed campaign. The outcome of the November 16 vendor response deadline will likely shape the direction of future public health communications. By leveraging the reach of popular figures and media personalities, the USPTO aims to ensure that more Americans are informed about the risks associated with counterfeit drugs and medical devices, ultimately protecting public health and safety.