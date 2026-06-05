USPS warns Americans to secure pets after 5,200 dog attacks on mail carriers last year

The United States Postal Service is urging people to keep their dogs secured during mail deliveries after more than 5,200 postal workers were attacked by dogs last year. The warning comes as part of the USPS Dog Bite Awareness campaign, a month-long initiative to reduce attacks and promote responsible pet ownership.

The United States Postal Service is sounding an urgent alarm for all Americans to secure their pets during mail deliveries after a staggering 5,200 postal workers were attacked by dogs last year.

This warning comes as the USPS launches its annual Dog Bite Awareness campaign, a month-long initiative each June aimed at reducing attacks on mail carriers and promoting responsible pet ownership. The agency emphasizes that even typically calm and well-behaved dogs can react unpredictably when they feel threatened or protective of their territory, posing a serious risk to mail carriers who approach homes daily.

Leeann Theriault, the employee safety and health awareness manager for the USPS, stated that postal employees serve their communities across dynamic and fast-changing environments every single day. The campaign highlights the dangers faced by carriers, using the experience of San Antonio letter carrier Fiona Hudson as a stark example. Hudson was attacked while delivering mail, underscoring how quickly a routine delivery can turn dangerous.

The USPS is urging customers to restrain their pets during delivery hours, noting that failure to do so can disrupt mail service. In some cases, residents may be required to pick up their mail at a local post office until the situation is resolved. If a dangerous dog issue persists, homeowners might even need to rent a post office box to continue receiving mail.

Statistics from the USPS reveal that Los Angeles recorded the highest number of reported dog attacks on mail carriers last year, with 70 incidents. Nationwide, the number of attacks has remained alarmingly high, prompting the agency to escalate its awareness efforts.

The USPS advises pet owners to keep dogs inside the house or behind a fence, away from the front door, and to never have a child take mail directly from a carrier in the presence of a dog, as the dog may perceive the exchange as a threat. Additionally, carriers are trained to read dog behavior and use safety tools like pepper spray and scanners to alert supervisors of potential dangers.

The campaign also reminds neighbors to be aware of roaming dogs, as a dangerous dog can cause entire neighborhoods to have mail delivery suspended. The USPS places the safety of its employees as a top priority, and this annual campaign aims to foster a safer environment for both carriers and the communities they serve. By taking simple precautions, the public can help prevent these incidents and ensure timely mail delivery without fear of dog attacks





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