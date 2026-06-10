USPS Proposes New Mail-In Ballot Verification System Amid Legal Challenges to Trump's Election Orders

The U.S. Postal Service has issued a proposed rule to create a joint state-postal list of maIl-in voters, a key part of former President Trumps executive orders on election integrity. This comes after a federal judge refused to block the orders, though other legal challenges continue.

Since the start of his second administration, former President Donald Trump has placed election integrity and security at the forefront of his agenda. He signed multiple executive order s aimed at tightening voting procedures,particularly concerning mail-in and absentee ballots.

These efforts have encountered numerous legal challenges. Federal judges have ruled against key provisions, including requirements for voters to provide proof of citizenship. The administration's appeals are pending. As litigation continues, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has moved forward with implementing one aspect of the White House's directive.

The USPS issued a proposed rule that would create a formal process for states and the postal service to jointly compile a list of voters receiving mail-in and absentee ballots. According to the proposal, each state would first submit to the USPS a list of voters who are participating in mail-in or absentee voting for a given election, along with the personalized barcode printed on each ballot.

The USPS would thEn return a final "Mail-In and Absentee Participation List" to each state's chief election official. This final list would include all enrolled voters in the state who are receiving such ballots and the corresponding ballot barcodes.

This system would mandate that any voter using a mail-in or absentee ballot must be included on this final list, representing a major shift in the administration of mail voting. the rationale provided by the USPS is that the resulting lists would allow for a comparison between the number of ballots mailed and the number of ballots received, helping to identify discrepancies that could signal potential fraud or other issues needing investigation. This proposal was released on May 29.

This timing came one day after a significant court ruling. Trump-nominated District Judge Carl J. Nichols in the District of Columbia denied a request for a preliminary injunction against the mail-in voting executive order from March. Judge Nichols concluded that the plaintiffs, which included several Democratic states and voting rights groups, had not sufficiently demonstrated the "imminent and irreparable harm" required to block the order temporarily.

Meanwhile, a seperate postal regulator has asked Congress to clarify the USPS's responsibilities under such executive orders while offering a more optimistic outlook on the agency's financial future. the legal and administrative battles over these voting rules highlight the ongoing partisan conflict over election laws and the role of the federal government and the Postal Service in shaping them





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