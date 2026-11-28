The United States Postal Service has released new Christmas stamps featuring The Virgin and Child Enthroned, an oil-on-panel painting from around 1500 held by the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. The stamps are part of a longstanding tradition of Madonna and Child artwork during the holiday season that began in 1966. USPS printed 185 million Forever stamps available in booklets of 20 nationwide. The release follows the Winter Wreath Global Forever stamp issued in September for international mail.

2 featuring the Virgin Mary and Christ Child in a painting believed to have been created around 1500. The image comes from"The Virgin and Child Enthroned," an oil-on-panel painting in the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute collection in Williamstown, Massachusetts..

“This painting caught my eye because of the beautiful red folds in the Madonna’s dress and the unusual background,” said Breeding. “I also love the ornate patterns behind Mary’s head, and the figures and symbols in the background intrigue me. There are more detailed background and context than we sometimes see in Madonna and Child paintings, and I find it unusually interesting and beautiful.

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” The stamp continues a longstanding USPS tradition of featuring Madonna and Child artwork during the Christmas season. According to the Postal Service, that tradition began in 1966, four years after the first U.S. Christmas stamp debuted. The Postal Service issued Madonna and Child stamps nearly every year through 2009, with occasional departures featuring other religious imagery, including angels and Nativity scenes. The Postal Service printed 185 million 2026 Christmas stamps, available in booklets of 20.