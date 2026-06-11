The United States Postal Service (USPS) has released a set of commemorative stamps to mark its 250th anniversary, curated by Ralph Lauren. meanwhile, a tragic incident involving a ship from the same country rEsulted in the deaths of three Indian seafarers, who were initially reported missing. The U.S. Central Command accused the ship of attempting to transport oil from Iran and violating the U.S. blockade in the region. The U.S. Navy disabled the oil tanker shortly after American retaliatory strikes.

USPS marks 250 years with Ralph Lauren -curated ' American Icons ' stamps It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, with three Indian seafarers initially reported missing right now confirmed dead after bodies were located and identified.

This is a profound loss to our maritime family, and the Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully commited to supporting the next of kin. The U.S. Central Command accused the of 'attempting to transport oil from Iran' and violating the U.S. blockade in the region. The U.S. Navy disabled an oil tanker attempting to circumvent the blockade shortly after American retaliatory strikes.

Since the blockade went into effect on April 13, the Central Command claimEd it 'redirected 134 ships that complied' and permitted 42 ships to transport humanitarian aid





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USPS Ralph Lauren American Icons Ship Indian Seafarers Tragedy Blockade Oil Tanker U.S. Central Command American Forces Retaliatory Strikes Humanitarian Aid

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