USPS 2027 Stamp Releases Honor Pat Summitt and Willie Mays

The USPS announces its 2027 stamp lineup featuring legends Pat Summitt and Willie Mays, alongside Lunar New Year and folk art designs to boost postal revenue and culture.

The United States Postal Service has announced a diverse array of stamps scheduled for release in 2027, headlined by commemorations of sports legends Pat Summitt and Willie Mays. These honors recognize Summitt for her historic coaching career at the University of Tennessee and Mays for his iconic status in baseball history. The announcement highlights a mix of cultural, mythical, and charitable themes that define the upcoming annual releases.

Pat Summitt And Willie Mays Honored In 2027

The stamps for Summitt and Mays serve as the primary focus of the recent USPS announcement for the 2027 calendar year. Summitt was a defining figure in women's college basketball who coached at the University of Tennessee for 38 years. Her tenure resulted in over 1,000 victories and eight national championships, cementing her legacy as one of the winningest coaches in the sport.

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The postage stamp dedicated to Summitt features a portrait created in oil-on-primed-linen by artist Roberto Parada. USPS art director Ethel Kessler provided the overall design for this commemorative piece. The imagery aims to capture the dignity and historical weight of her contributions to athletics and education.

Willie Mays receives similar recognition as a baseball icon and Hall of Famer. The design incorporates a portrait of Mays wearing a New York Giants hat. It also depicts his famous over-the-shoulder catch made during the 1954 World Series, a moment widely regarded as one of the greatest plays in baseball history.

USPS art director Antonio Alcalá designed the Willie Mays stamp using photographs sourced from Getty Images. This artistic approach ensures visual accuracy while maintaining the high production standards expected of postal service commemoratives. The release allows fans to own a piece of baseball heritage through standard mail.

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Lunar New Year And Love Stamps Define 2027

In 2027, the U.S. Postal Service marks the Year of the Goat with the eighth stamp in its third Lunar New Year series. This series originally began in 2020 and aligns with one of the world's most widely celebrated holidays. The event is traditionally associated with new beginnings and the arrival of spring.

Artist Camille Chew created cut-paper masks representing the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac for this collection. Antonio Alcalá served as the art director for the stamp, designing the layout using a photograph of the Year of the Goat mask taken by Sally Andersen-Bruce. This collaboration highlights the fusion of traditional Asian art forms with modern postal design.

Also arriving in 2027 is a new Love stamp influenced by the pared-down color palettes and symbolism of folk art. Artist and stamp designer Lisa Congdon organized the design on a grid using simple and bright colors. The composition employs geometric shapes and other symbols intended to evoke joy.

Greg Breeding provided art direction for the Love stamp, which references colorful rainbows, warm sunny days, or playful pinwheels spinning in the breeze. The imagery serves as a reminder of the many gifts that hold important places in people's hearts. The design prioritizes emotional resonance through accessible visual language.

Mythical Creatures And Folk Art Themes

The 2027 lineup includes a pane of 16 stamps featuring dreamlike scenes of unicorns. These legendary creatures are depicted as holding the promise of magic for those who encounter them. Artist Kendra Binney created the artwork using a mixed-media approach that combines watercolor, acrylic, pencil, and digital effects.

USPS art director Derry Noyes designed the unicorn stamps, framing Binney's enchanting forest scenes for postal distribution. Alongside the unicorns, the USPS is releasing a booklet of 20 stamps featuring 10 different close-up color photographs of artfully styled vegetables. The collection includes a red onion, Savoy cabbage, red cabbage, purple cauliflower, beech mushrooms, purple asparagus, an artichoke, a fairy tale eggplant, rhubarb, and a watermelon radish.

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Ethel Kessler designed the vegetable stamps using existing photographs by award-winning food photographer Renée Comet. Another thematic release focuses on America's folkloric animals and regional cryptids. The Mythical Creatures set features five different stamps depicting regional favorites such as the Mothman, the Jackalope, and the Loch Ness Monster.

Artist Nat Power digitally drew these creatures in bold black linework and vivid colors reminiscent of tattoo design. The Mothman is associated with festivals in West Virginia and was first reported in 1966. The Jackalope leapt into Western legend after taxidermist brothers in Wyoming created the antlered rabbit mashup in the 1930s. The Loch Ness Monster remains a mascot for the Lake Champlain region of New York and Vermont. Antonio Alcalá served as the art director for this set.

Charitable Stamps Support Childhood Cancer Research

The U.S. Postal Service continues its support for biomedical research through the Cure Childhood Cancers semipostal. Although childhood cancer is rare, approximately 15,000 American children and adolescents receive cancer diagnoses annually. It remains the leading cause of disease-related death for children post-infancy in the United States.

Net proceeds from the surcharge on these stamps will be donated to the National Institutes of Health. The funding aims to improve survival rates for children and adolescents with cancer. Research supported by these funds focuses on developing safer, less toxic treatments that reduce both short- and long-term side effects.

Greg Breeding designed the stamp with original artwork by Chuck Styles. The imagery addresses the serious nature of the cause while maintaining the visual appeal required for postal circulation. This initiative allows the public to contribute directly to medical advancements through everyday mail.

Additional 2027 releases include Halloween-themed stamps depicting a vampire, a witch, a mummy, and Frankenstein's monster. Artist Erick Martinez created these fun, friendly depictions to evoke the delightful frights of childhood. Antonio Alcalá designed the stamps, ensuring they align with the seasonal theme.

The 2027 stamp program represents a broad spectrum of American culture, history, and charitable causes. From the athletic greatness of Summitt and Mays to the whimsical world of unicorns and folk art, the releases offer something for diverse audiences. The inclusion of the Year of the Goat and the Cure Childhood Cancers semipostal underscores the social and cultural relevance of the postal service.