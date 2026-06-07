USNS Thurgood Marshall christened at San Diego shipyard, honoring Supreme Court legacy

A ceremony at NASSCO in San Diego named the Navy's newest supply ship USNS Thurgood Marshall, with speeches from the judge's granddaughter and a senior Navy general, and the vessel was christened by three family co‑sponsors.

The Navy's newest supply ship, USNS Thurgood Marshall, was formally named and launched in a ceremony held at the National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) shipyard in San Diego on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The event brought together a mixture of military officials, government representatives, shipyard executives and members of the Marshall family, who travelled from Washington, D.C. , and other locations to take part in the historic occasion. The national anthem opened the program, followed by an address from Cecilia Marshall, the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall's granddaughter, who reflected on her grandfather's legacy of courage, civil‑rights advocacy and dedication to public service.

She highlighted how the naming of a United States Naval Ship after her grandfather underscores the enduring influence of his work on the nation's values and on the men and women who serve at sea. Among the distinguished speakers was Major General David J. Bligh, a senior logistics officer in the U.S. Navy, who explained the strategic importance of the upcoming vessel.

The USNS Thurgood Marshall will belong to the Navy's Dry Cargo and Ammunition (T‑AKE) class, providing underway replenishment of fuel, dry stores and ammunition to combatant ships operating in distant waters. General Bligh noted that the ship's advanced automated handling systems, increased fuel capacity and enhanced survivability features represent a significant leap forward in logistical support, enabling the fleet to remain operational for longer periods without returning to port.

He also praised NASSCO for its efficient construction timeline and its commitment to incorporating environmentally‑friendly practices, such as emissions‑reduction technologies and waste‑minimization protocols, which align with the Department of Defense's broader sustainability goals. The christening itself was performed by three co‑sponsors who are direct descendants or close relatives of Thurgood Marshall.

Melanie Tibbs, another granddaughter, Alissa Kamens Marshall, the judge's granddaughter‑in‑law, and Cecilia Marshall each took turns swinging the champagne‑filled bottle across the ship's bow, sealing the vessel's name with the traditional naval blessing. Photographs captured the moment the bottle shattered against the hull, sending a spray of sparkling liquid that symbolised good luck and safe voyages for the crew.

After the christening, the co‑sponsors joined a reception on the shipyard's waterfront where they spoke with reporters from the San Diego Union‑Tribune and other media outlets. In a follow‑up interview, Cecilia Marshall described growing up with Justice Marshall's stories of courtroom battles and civil‑rights marches, emphasizing that the values of perseverance and moral integrity would guide her as she witnessed the new ship being launched.

The ceremony concluded with a fly‑over by Navy helicopters, underscoring the close ties between the operational fleet and the industrial base that builds its support vessels. The USNS Thurgood Marshall is expected to enter service later this year, bolstering the Navy's logistical capabilities and honoring the legacy of one of America's most influential jurists





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