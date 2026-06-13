USMNT World Cup starts strong, Christian Pulisic sets up Team USA for a stunning first goal against Paraguay

The USMNT kicked off their World Cup bid against Paraguay in Los Angeles, taking an early lead through a Damián Bobadilla own goal in under 10 minutes.

2026 World Cup: Mexico's Odds Surge After Opening Match Win Over South Africa Victor Wembanyama confident in Spurs comeback despite Game 4 collapse: 'Everybody knows we're going to do it'Tequila and 'Gangnam Style': South Korea's World Cup Fans Enjoying MexicoHow to Watch 'FOX After Hours with James Corden World Cup' Show on FOXFormer Premier League star, accused of rape, to miss World Cup game after being denied entry into CanadaCanada Set To Become Soccer Nation In World Cup Opener, But Without Star Davies Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper arrested again after allegedly violating protection order from DV caseFormer Penn State football player faces life-altering injuries after hit-and-run crash that killed his fiancée USA soccer legends Landon Donovan, Tim Howard share how far they think this year's team can go in World CupNBA great Robert Horry talks 2026 World Cup expectationsDistrict Cup Polo Tournament honors military, America250'It was a blessing': Bo Nickal appreciates all the support he received after a lossCan New York City handle a Knicks championship?

Jonathan Turley: When federal law says Election Day, it means Election DayFIFA World Cup Now crew breaks down Mexico’s dominant win and previews USA vs Paraguay ⚽️Peter Crouch, Kasper Schmeichel, Mo Edu and Alex Scott reveal their FIFA World Cup dark horse and early exit predictions Mo Edu's message to Christian Pulisic, USA heading into 2026 FIFA World Cup™: 'Prove yourselves right'The USMNT and Paraguay kicked off at 9 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium. The USMNT, coached by Mauricio Pochettino, enters Friday at the No. 17 spot in the FIFA World Rankings.got off to a quick start with Damián Bobadilla's own goal putting the Americans ahead in less than 10 minutes.

Damian Bobadilla of Paraguay warms up during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between the U.S. and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. , on June 12, 2026. FIFA determines its world rankings using the Elo rating system, which rewards teams for wins and penalizes them for losses while also factoring in the strength of the competition. Folarin Balogun doubled the United States' lead in the 30th minute.

The New York native celebrated enthusiastically with his teammates after scoring his first World Cup goal, a milestone moment in his international career.





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