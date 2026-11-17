Manager Mauricio Pochettino steps on the USMNT’s touchline for the last time.

The USMNT and Haiti clash in the second leg on Tuesday. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images ; Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images The U.S. men’s national team and Haiti regroup for the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals on Tuesday, this time at TQL Stadium.

It will be manager Mauricio Pochettino’s last time on the USMNT’s touchline, departing the States four years earlier than There was a lot of unrest swirling around the USMNT’s first leg against Haiti on Saturday, coming just 24 hours after PochettinoThe final leg, set in Cincinnati, is expected to feel much more like a home match, and the massive weekend win has all but sealed aggregate victory for theSurmounting a six-goal deficit may not be in the cards for Haiti, but that won’t stop Les Grenadiers from attempting to rewrite the thrashing they just experienced. Haiti will be gunning for victory and attempting to spoil Pochettino’s final farewell.

Also read Every Dual National Now Cap-Tied to the USMNT Following Concacaf Nations League

After a respectable account of themselves at the 2026 World Cup and impressive run to this stage of the Nations League quarterfinals, the Haitians cannot be so easily dismissed. , as evidenced by the five goals it scored in the second half alone on Saturday. Even with the aggregate win practically secured, all signs point to the Stars and Stripes grinding out another victory to give Pochettino a proper goodbye.

The USMNT is up to five consecutive wins post-World Cup, scoring a whopping 18 goals in that span, while only conceding three. In this new era, the team is a different beast. , the 28-year-old forward is back to his best, and the brace he scored in the first leg will only compound his confidence on the ball.

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On Saturday, Pulisic scored for the first time in USMNT competitive action in almost exactly two years, dating back to the 2024 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica on Nov. 18. It marked his first brace for the team in over three years, dating back to the 2023 Concacaf Nations League semifinals against Mexico. : These two nations are meeting for the 26th time on Tuesday, having first locked horns in 1941.

While Haiti dominated the matchup early on, winning the first four encounters, the USMNT has had much more success in recent times. In fact, Haiti hasn’t beaten the USMNT since 1973—a winless run of 11 games. Saturday’s 6–0 win was the largest margin of victory the matchup has ever seen.

: After “boos” rained down on the USMNT players for every tackle, set piece and passing sequence at Nu Stadium, the American fanbase is expected to show out in bigger numbers at TQL Stadium to provide its support. Manager David Badía is expected to field the same starting lineup on Tuesday that he used over the weekend, not only because it’s the team’s strongest, but also because there is a laundry list of injuries preventing the possibility of wholesale changes.

One of Haiti’s main stars, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers, remains doubtful with a muscular injury, as does Duckens Nazon and Wilguens Paugain. Hannes Delcroix is sidelined with a leg injury, out for one to two weeks. Alexander Pierre has established himself as Placide’s successor between the posts; however, the six goals conceded won’t bode well for his confidence on Tuesday.

The brunt of creativity will continue to fall on Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor, who had brief moments of ingenuity last time out but was nonetheless stifled by the center back duo of Chris Richards and Auston Trusty. Striker Lenny Joseph also had fleeting moments of dominance, even finding the back of the net in the 70th minute on Saturday, before the goal was overturned by VAR. Mauricio Pochettino could make several changes to the starting lineup. | FotMob.

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Pochettino may be inclined to make several changes to his starting lineup because of the major advantage the USMNT currently holds in the series.the former, who is a Haitian-American dual national and currently still eligible to switch allegiances. In fact, Pierre’s older brother, Nelson, represents Haiti at the youth national level. 21-year-old Nashville SC star Reed Baker-Whiting could man the left back, making his senior debut in his first national team call-up, while providing much-needed rest to 29-year-old Antonee Robinson.

The right winger did not come off the bench on Saturday, but if he features on Tuesday, he will likewise become cap-tied. After dazzling on the international stage last month and becoming the, Sullivan is expected to receive at least some minutes. It would mark his first time taking the pitch with Pulisic—the future and present of the USMNT battling together on the international stage.

Pochettino may restore World Cup hero Folarin Balogun to the No. 9 position after he scored a late banger in his long-awaited international return to ignite Kochen; Freeman, Pierre, McKenzie, Baker-Whiting; Berhalter, Adams; Sullivan, Mehmeti, Pulisic; Balogun.fuboTV, Prime Video USA, Peacock, Sling, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TBS USA, truTV USA, ViX, Westwood One Sports, Futbol de Primera RadioSophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times.

Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.