Gio Reyna Out of USMNT November Camp With Thigh Injury, Jack McGlynn Replaces Him

Gio Reyna was withdrawn from the USMNT roster due to a thigh injury suffered in Strasbourg's 3-1 loss to Toulouse, and Stoke City midfielder Jack McGlynn was named as his replacement ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti.

Gio Reyna has been withdrawn from the U.S. men's national team roster because of a thigh injury, U.S. Soccer announced Saturday, one day after he left Strasbourg's match against Toulouse.

Stoke City midfielder Jack McGlynn was named as Reyna's replacement. Reyna was hurt Friday in Strasbourg's 3-1 Ligue 1 loss at Stadium de Toulouse. He grimaced in pain and called for a substitution in the 70th minute, clutching his thigh after taking a knock. The USMNT convenes Monday outside Atlanta ahead of its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti.

Also read USMNT’s Predicted Lineup for 2026 November Matches Following Roster Reveal

Reyna Injuried Second Replacement For USMNT

Reyna's injury came just three days before the team was set to gather. It is the second injury replacement the USMNT has made in a matter of days. The team already replaced center back George Campbell with Toulouse center back Mark McKenzie. Campbell suffered a groin injury Tuesday in West Bromwich Albion's EFL Championship match against Southampton and will not recover until after the international break.

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McKenzie coincidentally also scored in Friday's match against Strasbourg, finding the net 11 minutes before Reyna's goal. The injury interrupted one of Reyna's best stretches in years. The 23-year-old scored Strasbourg's only goal Friday, his third league goal this season, the most he has scored since the 2022-23 Bundesliga season with Borussia Dortmund. Reyna has made eight starts in Ligue 1 just three months into the season, the most he has had for any club since 2021.

Pochettino Values Reyna Despite Injury Concerns

He has become a personal favorite of USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino, who called him a very special talent and used him on the wings and in central midfield. Reyna's injury history is a concern. He missed three games in fall 2025 with a thigh injury and then missed five games for Borussia Mönchengladbach to start 2026 with more muscular problems in January and February. The severity of the injury and the timeline for his recovery remain unclear.

The USMNT has not said how long Reyna might be sidelined. Before the injury, Reyna had shown the daring creativity that made him a key part of Pochettino's plans. In the 67th minute Friday, he darted into the final third and combined with a teammate for a give-and-go despite tight defending and heavy fog. A Toulouse midfielder then spilled a pass into the 18-yard box, and Reyna pounced on it and fired an easy shot into the net.

The goal cut Strasbourg's deficit in half and gave the away team a spark. Reyna appeared fine right after scoring, conducting a celebratory run back to the center circle with the ball in his hands. Moments later he was in pain and signaling to the bench. Reyna was a standout performer for the USMNT in its four wins last year, including victories over rivals Mexico and Canada.

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Stoke Midfielder Jack McGlynn Replaces Reyna

He was expected to be part of the group facing Haiti in the two-legged Nations League quarterfinal this month. McGlynn, a 23-year-old from Middle Village, New York, has 13 USMNT caps with two goals and two assists. He played on the right wing and in central midfield for Stoke in the English Championship. McGlynn has scored in three consecutive games, including a 2-1 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday.

He has a team-high five goals in 11 EFL Championship appearances, helping Stoke rise up the league standings and into a tie for the top spot. His last action for the national team came more than a year ago, when he came off the bench against Japan and South Korea in a pair of friendlies last September. Before that, McGlynn was part of the 2025 Gold Cup squad that lost to Mexico in the final.

McGlynn also played an integral part in the team's run to the final of the 2026 CONCACAF Gold Cup, though he was not included in Pochettino's World Cup roster this summer.