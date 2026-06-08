USMNT shows poise in friendly loss to Germany days away from World Cup

The friendly matches are over, the stage is officially set, and the only question remaining is whether the U.S. Men’s National Team is ready to meet the moment.

The Final Tune-up: The U.S. Men's National Team wrapped up World Cup preparations with a narrow 2-1 friendly loss to powerhouse Germany at a sold-out Soldier Field.

Goalkeeper Drama: Matt Freese got the nod over veteran Matt Turner, making a strong case to remain the starter when the tournament begins. The Big Stage: The USMNT officially kicks off its FIFA World Cup 2026 run this Friday against Paraguay in Los Angeles. The friendly matches are over, the stage is officially set, and the only question remaining is whether the U.S. Men’s National Team is ready to meet the moment.

In their final major test Saturday against 10th-ranked Germany, the Americans suffered a 2-1 defeat at Soldier Field. Despite the loss, the squad showed the kind of poise and fight that signals they are capable of competing with the world's heavyweights when the tournament kicks off this week. The USMNT started the afternoon flat-footed, conceding a goal than two minutes into the match before some fans had even found their seats.

Against a side as clinical as Germany, falling behind instantly is a dangerous proposition, but the Americans refused to stay down. The U.S. fought back into the rhythm of the game, answering beautifully in the 39th minute when Antonee Robinson struck a vicious, left-footed volley from the top of the box to level the score. Though Leroy Sané would ultimately find the game-winner for Germany in the 57th minute, the overall performance gave analysts reason for optimism.

"We can compete with some of the best teams in the world," Apple TV MLS analyst Kacey White said. "Our starting 11 was very competitive and at times they were able to take over the game, which was great to see only being a week out. "The match highlighted familiar concerns regarding the defensive backline. The pressure frequently fell on the backline and the goalkeeper, a position currently under scrutiny.

U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino has not formally announced who will get the nod in goal for Friday's World Cup opener. However, Matt Freese got the start Saturday over veteran Matt Turner, who commanded the net during the 2022 World Cup. Freese made a compelling argument for the job, turning away several point-blank opportunities through heavy traffic in the second half.

"Later in the game, he came up with some pretty good saves that were right in front—point-blank range," White noted. "I do think Matt Turner is a good option off the bench, but when you get closer to the tournament, you do want to have a goalkeeper with a clear head as the number one. "The global tournament officially begins Thursday, featuring an opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City.

The USMNT will immediately follow on June 12 taking the pitch for their opening Group Stage match against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium.





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