Mauricio Pochettino maintains the same starting lineup that secured a 6-0 first leg victory as the USMNT prepares to fAce Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League. Key milestones include Weston McKennie's 20th league cap and Diego Kochen's first official appearance.

Team Lineups and Key Player Milestones

The United States Men's National Soccer Team is set to face Haiti in a critical Concacaf Nations League fixture, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast will be available across multiple platforms including TBS, truTV, HBO Max, Universo and Peacock, while radio coverage is provided by Westwood One and Fútbol de Primera. Pre-game analysis begins at 6 p.m. ET on the same visual networks. Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino has announced the same starting eleven that dominated the first leg with a 6-0 victory last Saturday. This marks a significant tactical continuity, as it's the first time since the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Belgium that the squad has maintained an identical lineup for consecutive matches. The average age of the starting eleven is 25 years and 164 days, with an average of 42 international caps per player, blending experienced veterans with emerging talent.

Several players are approaching notable career milestones in this contest. Weston McKennie is set to earn his 20th cap in the Concacaf Nations League,establishing a novel all-time record for any USMNT player in this specific competition. Tyler Adams will serve as captain for the 17th time in his career, providing leadership to a side that has relied heavily on his presence. Christian Pulisic leads the team with 92 total caps, followed by McKennie with 73 and Adams with 64. Defensively, Chris Richards and Auston Trusty have formed a formidable partnership, having played together in four matches and posted shutouts in their previous two outings against Mexico and Haiti. Their cohesion appears to be a key strategic element for Pochettino as the team seeks to maintain its defensive solidity against Haitian opposition.

Also read USMNT vs. Haiti—Concacaf Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The squad too features significant youth and debutants. Diego Kochen,an 18-year-old goalkeeper, makes his fourth appearance in goal, having earned a clean sheet in his most recent start against Haiti. This match marks his first in an official competition, and with this appearance, he becomes cap-tied to the United States, restricting his ability to represent another nation in the future. On the offensive end, Julian Hall, playing as a forward for Red Bull Novel York, is the youngest player in the starting lineup at 18 years and 238 days old. Hall and Tillman are currently tied for the second-most goals scored by any USMNT player in the 2026 calendar year,with four goals each. The starting roster includes three players who have featured in all 15 matches this year: Sebastian Berhalter, Alex Freeman, and Malik Tillman,highlighting the core stability of the squad under Pochettino.

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Tactical Context and Historical Data

The match takes place at TQL Stadium,where the USMNT holds a modest 2-0-2 record since the venue opened in 2021. However, the team has performed exceptionally well in the state of Ohio, boasting a record of 16 wins, 3 losses, and 5 draws in all previous visits to the region. The historical rivalry between the two nations spans 72 years,with the all-period series standing at 9 wins, 6 losses, and 5 draws for the United States. the 6-0 victory in the first leg provides a robust buffer,but the team remains focused on securing the aggregate result and maintaining momentum. Justin Ellis is the only player on the 24-man roster who will not dress for the match,ensuring a full complement of substitutes for Pochettino to utilize.

Match Rules and Substitution Strategy

International rules for this fixture allow for five substitutions, which can be deployed in three separate substitution moments. Additionally, teams are permitted to make changes at halftime, providing coaches with tacticAl flexibility to adjust strategies based on the flow of the game. With a significant lead in the aggregate score,Pochettino may choose to manage player minutes carefully, particularly for those with heavy workload demands. The combination of experienced players like Pulisic and Adams with younger talents like Hall and Kochen demonstrates a strategic approach to balancing immediate results with long-term squad development. The team aims to solidify their position in the league while giving crucial minutes to players who are establishing themselves as regulars in the national setup.