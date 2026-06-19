USMNT's High-Security Training Amid World Cup Preparations and Hollywood Glamour

An inside look at the US Men's National Team's heavily-guarded training sessions at the Great Park Sports Complex in Irvine, California, during the World Cup. The piece details the extreme measures taken to ensure secrecy, including blacked-out fences, armed patrols, and drone intercepts, while also highlighting the contrast with family visitor days and the team's luxurious accommodations. Additionally, it covers the presence of celebrities at US games and the unexpected friendship between USWNT coach Emma Hayes and Paris Hilton, alongside the tense atmosphere surrounding Iran's opening match.

The United States Men's National Team ( USMNT ) has established its base at the Great Park Sports Complex in Irvine, California, for the World Cup , a facility nestled in the shadow of the Santa Ana Mountains.

While the location offers scenic views, the team's training grounds are a fortress of secrecy and security. The complex itself is a sprawling 194-acre site that includes a carousel, an art gallery, an ice rink, and a hangar housing World War II aircraft.

However, the soccer pitches are isolated behind rings of blacked-out steel fences, with roadblocks, yellow police tape, and armed police officers providing multiple layers of protection. Even the team's training equipment can trigger alarms; during one session, security personnel scanned the skies after a drone appeared, only to discover it belonged to US Soccer. This heightened vigilance is understandable given the stakes-no team wants rivals spying on tactics.

The USMNT had a genuine scare during the previous year's Gold Cup when an unidentified drone was spotted above their training base, sparking a frantic search. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has humorously noted his awareness of potential spies. The security protocols extend to all visitors, who must undergo airport-style screenings. Despite these measures, the team has allowed limited family visits, creating a striking contrast.

On one such day, wives, girlfriends (WAGs), parents, and friends gathered to watch training, a rare opportunity for many. One senior player's father remarked it was his first time seeing his son train professionally. Yet, the novelty was lost on some children, who preferred playing games like Duck, Duck, Goose on the sidelines.

The players themselves stay at a luxurious resort near Laguna Beach, about thirty minutes from the training site, while their families are accommodated in a nearby hotel with full concierge services covering transport, tickets, and meals. This setup ensures players can focus solely on the tournament. Over the weekend, the team hosted a barbecue, and midfielder Tyler Adams watched the New York Knicks win the NBA Finals with his brothers.

Organized excursions, such as a trip to Disney for Antonee Robinson's family, are also offered, sometimes coinciding with open training sessions, leading some families to choose leisure over sideline viewing. The World Cup has also attracted significant Hollywood attention. At the USMNT's opening match against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium, stars like Tom Cruise and George Lucas were in attendance. Paris Hilton, who hosted a post-game party, formed an unexpected friendship with US Women's National Team (USWNT) head coach Emma Hayes.

The two, who come from vastly different backgrounds, reportedly bonded after the match. Hayes, a 49-year-old English coach and respected soccer analyst for ITV, may have gained entry into even more glamorous circles through this connection.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere surrounding Iran's opening game against New Zealand was charged with tension due to protests and warnings of unrest in Los Angeles. At a pre-match press conference, Iranian coach Amir Ghalenoei and striker Mehdi Taremi faced a room full of journalists, with simmering unease.

However, a moment of light relief occurred during sound checks at SoFi Stadium when a technician on stage danced energetically to music, providing a humorous contrast to the surrounding chaos





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