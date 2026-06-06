USMNT plays final pre-World Cup friendly vs. Germany—How to watch for free

After defeating Senegal last weekend, the USMNT will face the No. 10 team in FIFA’s rankings.

Last week, the USMNT, ranked No. 16 in FIFA’s world rankings, faced Senegal in the first of a pair of friendlies; today, they’ll face The match represents a final chance for USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino to tinker with his starting lineup ahead of the World Cup.he’s had his World Cup starting lineup in mind since at least March; the starting 11 he fielded last week against Senegal looked close to what that lineup could be.

The USA vs. Germany match will air live on TBS.is our top pick for watching soccer live for free — its five-day free trial includes TBS . When the trial is over, you’ll pay as low as $64.99/month and gain access to over 90 live channels.. Priced at $4.99, you’ll get 24 hours of access to all Sling TV Orange has to offer, including TBS.

Sling also offers weekend and week-long passes for its Orange plan, which offer between three and seven days of access. All of the USMNT’s upcoming matches, including friendlies and World Cup group play, will be available to stream with a, and information on how to watch your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and movies on every streaming service.

Not only does Angela test and compare the streaming services she writes about to ensure readers are getting the best prices, but she’s also a superfan specializing in the intersection of shopping, tech, sports, and pop culture. When she’s not writing about TV, movies, and sports, she’s also keeping up on theand testing headphones. Prior to joining Decider and The New York Post in 2023, she wrote about streaming and consumer tech at Insider Reviews.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Germany Soccer How To Watch Streaming Us Men's National Team

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The USMNT is excited to face Germany’s stars in their last World Cup tuneup game“I think we’d all rather play a better team than a not-so-good team,” said Joe Scally, whose club home is in the Bundesliga. Germany striker Kai Havertz, meanwhile, called the U.S. 'a good team.'

Read more »

Scouting The Match: USA vs. Germany In Final World Cup Tune-Up FriendlyWalker Zimmerman breaks down what to expect from USA vs. Germany on Saturday in Chicago.

Read more »

USMNT’s Germany friendly is final Mauricio Pochettino chance to tinker before World CupMauricio Pochettino has had his starters for the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup opener in mind for a long time.

Read more »

How to Watch USMNT vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream: International FriendlyThe USMNT plays its final match before the World Cup against the four-time world champions.

Read more »