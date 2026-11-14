USMNT beats Haiti 6-0 as Pochettino nears exit, Hall scores again

The United States routed Haiti 6-0 in Miami in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal first leg, with Julian Hall, Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun among the scorers as Mauricio Pochettino nears his departure.

The United States men's national team defeated Haiti 6-0 on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Miami in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, a dominant win that came during a chaotic week surrounding coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino is expected to leave the USMNT for Manchester United after reports of the English club's interest surfaced early in the week. He will be at the helm on Tuesday in Cincinnati for the second leg against Haiti. With Saturday's win, Pochettino is all but guaranteed to depart by sending the team to the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino Set to Leave USMNT for Manchester United

Julian Hall Scores Fourth Goal For USMNT

Julian Hall, the breakout star from the September and October international window, picked up where he left off by scoring in the 52nd minute. It was his fourth goal in five appearances for the USMNT. His goal came off an impressive counter-attack, with Antonee Robinson feeding Hall a crisp pass into the box before the teenager buried the finish to extend the lead to two.

Hall, a Manhattan native and Red Bull New York striker, entered the game needing one competitive match to meet FIFA's requirements amid concern he could represent Poland because of his mother's heritage. He told The Post after his first senior call-up in September that he was still open to his Polish side. He said he cherished it because his mother is from there, but he would not call it solidified.

Advertisement

Pochettino had said before the November camp that Hall fully deserves the call-up. By starting him, Pochettino continued his embrace of youth since the 2030 World Cup cycle began. Christian Pulisic scored twice, in the 62nd and 63rd minutes, including his first national team goal since May 31. He calmly dispatched a penalty he created and, one minute later, struck again with a weak-footed shot from distance into the bottom corner.

Auston Trusty and Weston McKennie Score

Auston Trusty opened the scoring 10 minutes into the match. Sebastian Berhalter floated a perfect set piece that Trusty tucked into the net with a volley after appearing unmarked at the far post. Weston McKennie scored in the 69th minute with an emphatic header from a set piece. McKennie and Pulisic had reclaimed their starting spots after missing the most recent international window.

After getting a goal disallowed, Folarin Balogun announced his return in the 82nd minute with a strong finish inside the final 10 minutes. The World Cup star now faces increased competition at center forward from Hall. Pochettino deployed his strongest XI and the U.S. ignored the noise surrounding his exit. The team captured an early lead and then opened the floodgates after Hall's second-half goal.

Hall has meshed brilliantly with those around him. He is impossible to pin down, constantly making runs and offering himself as an outlet when forwards and midfielders look up in the final third. His intelligence has become clear during his early USMNT career. He understands the center forward position at a level rarely seen at his age, making him almost a magnet for goalscoring opportunities.

Folarin Balogun Returns Amid Hall Competition

Balogun is a proven international asset, but a battle to be the main man up front is brewing as Hall continues to perform and develop. In goal, the young starter made a brilliant one-on-one save to maintain the lead early. VAR erased his lone error after he was caught halfway in an attempt to win the ball outside his penalty area.

Trusty delivered a lovely volley for the early lead and handled his defensive duties flawlessly, constantly stifling the dangerous Wilson Isidor. He produced an equally impressive defensive showing at center back. Robinson took a blow to the face and got booked inside the first five minutes, then settled and almost single-handedly dominated the left flank. He was effective and bagged an assist.

Advertisement

A midfielder was comfortable on the ball and unbothered by Haiti's weak pressing. His excellent deliveries from set pieces remain an absolute weapon for the USMNT. The USMNT captain dominated in midfield and was the main reason his side overwhelmingly dominated possession. Seemingly every rebound or second ball found its way to him.

McKennie mostly operated wide right, and the bulk of USMNT attacks tilted his way. He had nice weighted balls between the lines, was excellent out of possession and scored with a powerful header. One midfielder had a quiet game with a few flashes and the freedom to operate all over the final third. He took advantage of spaces that opened late and bagged a couple of assists.

The game remained up in the air for a while, but a nice move saw teenager Julian Hall tap in the USMNT's second seven minutes after the restart. Substitutes included Bryan Reynolds, who replaced Hall in the 66th minute, and Mathis Albert, who replaced Pulisic in the 81st minute. Matt Freese, Brian Schwake, Mark McKenzie and Reed Baker-Whiting were among the available players.

Who will partner Chris Richards in the heart of defense following Tim Ream's international retirement seems no longer up for debate. The Celtic man has grown into a very capable central defender at 28. The Barcelona academy graduate has not put a foot wrong for the USMNT, ignoring his poor attempt to claim a through ball in Haiti's disallowed goal. He seems in pole position to become the first-choice goalkeeper.

Pulisic Silences World Cup Criticism With Brace

Pulisic faced questions following an underwhelming World Cup, but on Saturday he silenced them emphatically. He was the best player on the pitch against Haiti and secured a well-earned brace. Pochettino wiped away tears as he discussed his stunning USMNT split in the days before the match. Reports of Man United's interest developed quickly as the team went through camp in Georgia.

Saturday's match ended any concern for American soccer fans that Hall would take his international talents to Poland, where he would have been eligible because of his mother's heritage. Not only did one of the program's young stars shine, but the team overall delivered a dominant performance amid the chaotic week. Now Tuesday's second leg can be all about the USMNT.