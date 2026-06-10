USMNT Looks to Channel Previous Intensity Against Paraguay in World Cup Opener

The U.S. men's national team faces Paraguay in their World Cup opener, recalling a fiery friendly seven months ago that included a brawl and Gio Reyna's return to form.

IRVINE, Calif. - There is not much to take from the U.S. men's national team's 2-1 win over Paraguay last November, even with the two sides set to meet again Friday in the opening match of the World Cup .

Ten USMNT starters from that night are on this World Cup squad, but a good chunk of them will likely be on the bench, and players like Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie weren't in November camp at all. The two most important developments of that night for the USMNT, though, were neither.

For the uninitiated, those were Gio Reyna scoring four minutes into his first national team cap since March to reestablish himself in the World Cup roster mix, and a brawl that broke out toward the end of stoppage time when Alex Freeman and Gustavo Gómez started wrestling over the ball, leading to Paraguay's bench emptying. Omar Alderete, a Paraguay defender likely to start Friday, earned a red card during that fracas despite not playing a minute of the actual game.

That fight, in the more literal sense, sparked up again from the USMNT on Saturday when Tim Weah went in hard on a tackle late in a 2-1 loss to Germany. Given Paraguay's intensely physical style - as well as the very recent history at play - it looks relevant again for Friday's game. Speaking ahead of the match, the USMNT players acknowledged the heated history but emphasized the team's unity and love for one another as a key strength.

Midfielder Gio Reyna said, 'I think our biggest strength of this team is that we really enjoy spending time with each other and we really enjoy each other as human beings. I think that shows in how we play. Whether it is running for each other or in moments, chippy moments, that is our biggest strength, is how much we love each other.

' Captain Tim Ream echoed that sentiment, noting that the physical battles have been building since the Gold Cup. He said, 'There were a few get-togethers in those games as well. I think the Paraguay game, at the end, there was a little bit extra. It had the feel of, the game meant something more.

Now you look at it and think, OK, it was the perfect test for us at home. It is good we had that experience.

' As for Reyna, his role parallels that of the 2022 World Cup: he is unlikely to start but could be a crucial substitute. The 23-year-old came off the bench for 28 minutes against Germany and struggled to impact the game. Still, coach Mauricio Pochettino has been consistent in saying Reyna has the sort of innate talent every team needs, justifying his inclusion on the 26-man roster.

If the USMNT finds itself needing a goal in the second half, turning to Reyna would be no surprise. His performance against Paraguay seven months ago - scoring four minutes into his return - lends confidence. Teammate Joe Scally noted, 'We have been together for every day the last year. He has been doing great, bringing the energy he always brings.

It is the same at club or now. He is an unbelievable player. He has done well in camp. It is very nice to see.

' With the World Cup opener on the horizon, the USMNT aims to channel the intensity of that November friendly into a positive result, relying on their tight-knit bond and the ability to handle the physical challenge posed by Paraguay. The stage is set for a gripping encounter that could define the team's tournament trajectory





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