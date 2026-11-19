Bruce Arena has previously laid out a strict set of criteria for his ideal USMNT manager which would exclude the likes of Pep Guardiola and Thierry Henry.

Former U.S. men’s national team manager Bruce Arena took a dim view of U.S. Soccer’s search for Mauricio Pochettino’s successor, scoffing: “They don’t have a clue what they’re doing.

” The current San Jose Earthquakes coach had two separate stints in charge of the USMNT, the first of which represents one of the most successful eras in the modern history of the program. Arena steered his country to a pair of Gold Cups on either side of a run to the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals. That remains the best finish the U.S. has achieved since finishing third in the inaugural tournament in 1930.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino Leaves USMNT to Become Manchester United Head Coach on Nov. 18

Arena’s second stint wasn’t quite so glorious.

“We have no excuses, we failed,” he lamented after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup which resulted in his resignation.quarterfinals in 2002. Twenty-four years on from that zenith and almost a decade after he was last employed by the federation, Arena expressed little optimism that U.S. Soccer would able to hire a manager capable of rivaling his feats.

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With his hands stuffed in his pockets and rocking back on his heels during a media day for the MLS playoffs, Arena bluntly toldSince Pochettino’s hurried departure for Manchester United, the USMNT has been linked with a dizzying array of managers. Everyone from thehas been floated. The sprawling spread of candidates, none of which seem to have received any actual contact from U.S. Soccer, has likely informed Arena’s view.

Yet, the veteran coach has a clear idea about what he would like from an international manager.podcast in 2025, Arena outlined his desire to see an American manager take charge of the USMNT.

“You know, if you look at every national team in the world, the coach is usually a domestic coach,” the Brooklyn-born manager claimed. “I think when you’re a national team coach, you need to know your environment, you need to know the animals you coach, and we’re lacking that. ”,” he continued, “you know the culture, you know the pride and how important the national team is.

I think when you bring in somebody from the outside, they don’t understand it, especially in our country, because we’re so different. ” Nashville’s B.J. Callaghan stands out as the most obvious choice from the pool of potential American candidates. The freshly crowned Supporters’ Shield winner took over the national team in 2023 as the interim to the interim, filling in for Anthony Hudson who took over Qatari club side Al-Markiyah SC.

Callaghan’s reign was two games old when he achieved a feat Pochettino never could, winning a trophy. The Concacaf Nations League winner would last just seven matches before stepping down for Berhalter to resume his position but the chance for a reunion of his own could be in the works. Current U.S. U-23 coach Steve Cherundolo is another American with experience of the federation’s inner-workings.

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The former 87-cap international is an MLS Cup winner with LAFC, adopting a decisive counterattacking style which nevertheless inspired a staggering burst of form from Carlos Vela.

“It’s great to have a style of play,” Cherundolo once mused, “but it’s more important to have solutions in each phase. ” Real Sociedad’s New Jersey-born Pellegrino Matarazzo may not quite pass Arena’s domestication credentials considering he has spent the last quarter-century living outside the States. During a recent interview withGrey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC.

He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment.

He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.