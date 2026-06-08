Over 6,000 fans secured free tickets via lottery to watch the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team practice at the Great Park Sports Complex in Irvine. The team will use the facility throughout its group stage matches at SoFi Stadium, where it faces Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey. Players mingled with fans after practice, expressing gratitude for the support and a desire to inspire younger generations. Meanwhile, Orange County officials are negotiating the allocation of over $800,000 in recovered bribe funds tied to former Supervisor Andrew Do, with proposals to direct the money to seniors and disabled residents in the deprived district.

More than 6,000 fans gathered at the Great Park Sports Complex in Irvine to watch the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team practice on Monday morning.

This public session was the only opportunity to see the team during the World Cup without an expensive match ticket. Thousands had entered a lottery for free entry, with many disappointed when they did not win. The United States is a co-host of the 2026 World Cup, a nation with millions of youth participating in soccer but which has historically been outperformed internationally by much smaller countries.

The team will train at the Great Park facility while playing its three group stage matches at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood against Paraguay on June 12, Australia on June 19, and Turkey on June 25. Fans from across the region, including Mila Ran and her mother Farah from Mission Viejo, were among the crowd. They watched players like Christian Pulisic and Antonee Robinson demonstrate their skills. Supporters waved flags, held signs, and performed the wave.

After the 45-minute practice, some players stayed to sign autographs and take selfies. Backup goalkeeper Matt Freese told reporters that training in front of fans was a unique opportunity and that the team is working hard to inspire the next generation. The squad will remain at Great Park for several weeks as they prepare for their tournament matches.

Meanwhile, in a separate story, former Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do is serving a five-year federal prison sentence after admitting to accepting bribes in exchange for awarding millions in tax dollars intended to feed needy seniors and people with disabilities. As part of his plea, Do acknowledged taking over $800,000 in bribes through his daughters, including a down payment on a house forfeited by his youngest daughter Rhiannon.

The county Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss plans for the recovered funds. Do's successor, Janet Nguyen, emphasized that the money should return to the First District, arguing that the district was deprived of community funds for years while other districts benefited. Several supervisors support directing the money to the originally intended recipients-seniors and individuals with disabilities in the former First District-though some note that community needs have evolved since the pandemic





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