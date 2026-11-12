Pochettino Set to Leave USMNT for Manchester United After Carrick Firing

Mauricio Pochettino has a verbal agreement to become Manchester United manager, with U.S. Soccer owed about $10 million from his release clause. His exit timing remains unclear ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti.

Mauricio Pochettino has reached a verbal agreement to become the next manager of Manchester United, according to ESPN, The Athletic and NBC Sports. The move accelerated on Thursday, Nov. 12, after Manchester United fired head coach Michael Carrick.

Pochettino Reaches Verbal Agreement With Manchester United

United sits 18th in the Premier League standings, in the relegation zone. Pochettino is expected to leave his role as U.S. men's national team head coach to take over at Old Trafford. Manchester United has contacted U.S. Soccer to discuss the exit terms required to buy out the 54-year-old Argentine coach's contract. His agreement with U.S. Soccer includes a release clause of roughly $10 million.

Also read Manchester United Finalizing Deal to Hire Mauricio Pochettino If Carrick Sacked

Additional compensation would be required if Manchester United also hires members of his coaching staff. Neither U.S. Soccer nor Manchester United has formally announced Pochettino's departure or hiring. The exact timeline of his transition has not been finalized. Pochettino's impending departure creates sudden uncertainty for U.S. Soccer at the start of a new World Cup cycle.

Hired in September 2024, he guided the USMNT to the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He then signed a contract extension in August 2026 to remain with the federation through 2030. The coaching shake-up comes as the U.S. prepares for a two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti. The Americans are scheduled to play Haiti on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Miami.

They will host the second leg on Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Cincinnati. According to NBC Sports and The Athletic, it remains unclear whether Pochettino will stay on the sidelines to coach the USMNT in both matches against Haiti before flying to England. He could instead depart immediately to begin preparing Manchester United ahead of its next Premier League match against Liverpool on Nov. 22.

For Pochettino, the move marks a return to the English Premier League, where he previously managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. He also had a stint at Paris Saint-Germain. At the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Ga. , players spoke about the rumors on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

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Folarin Balogun said he would keep things as they are if he had a vote.

Balogun And Berhalter Praise Pochettino Impact

"If I had a vote, I would keep things the way they are," Balogun said ahead of Thursday's training. "I think things have been working well. We have a clear sense of identity. We have a clear playing style.

I think whenever you have a top coach, you want them to stay. It's a no-brainer, so, for us, it's no different.

" Sebastian Berhalter said the players had not heard anything yet. "We haven't heard anything yet," Berhalter said regarding what's been transpiring. Berhalter praised Pochettino's impact on him personally.

"Personally, on the field and off the field, he's done a lot for me," Berhalter said. "I think from Day 1 he's always believed in me before I set foot on the field. I think the way I play and the way that I try to carry myself, I think he just said, 'it doesn't matter what you're doing in the field, these are already the right things.

'" Berhalter added that he is grateful for Pochettino's trust and belief. "To be honest, I can't thank him enough, regardless if he's the coach, not the coach," Berhalter said. "I think I say it every time, he's meant so much to me. He's helped me develop as a player and a person.

As a player that's all you can ask for, is to have that trust and have that belief in you.

" The timing of Pochettino's exit remains unsettled ahead of the USMNT's quarterfinal matches. U.S. Soccer and Manchester United have not announced when the transition will occur. The Americans are set to play Haiti on Nov. 14 and Nov. 17. Manchester United's next Premier League match is against Liverpool on Nov. 22.

Details Of Pochettino Exit And Compensation Discussed

Pochettino's contract extension was signed in August 2026, just months before the current situation unfolded. He was hired in September 2024 and led the team through the 2026 World Cup. The USMNT reached the Round of 16 at that tournament. The reported release clause of roughly $10 million is a key point in the negotiations between the two clubs.

If Manchester United also wants to bring Pochettino's coaching staff, extra compensation will be needed. Balogun and Berhalter are among the players who addressed the rumors. Balogun said the team has a clear identity and playing style under Pochettino. He said keeping a top coach is an easy decision.

Berhalter said he owes a lot to Pochettino for his development. He said Pochettino believed in him from the start. The players spoke at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Ga. , on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

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Balogun spoke ahead of Thursday's training. Berhalter also spoke with reporters. Both said they had not heard anything official about Pochettino's future. The situation remains fluid, with no formal announcements from either U.S. Soccer or Manchester United.

Pochettino's potential move would leave the USMNT without its head coach just as the Nations League quarterfinals begin. The first leg is in Miami on Nov. 14. The second leg is in Cincinnati on Nov. 17. Manchester United's match against Liverpool is on Nov. 22.

Pochettino's previous Premier League experience includes Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. He also managed Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester United fired Michael Carrick on Thursday, Nov. 12, after a poor start to the season. The club is 18th in the standings, in the relegation zone.

United contacted U.S. Soccer about the release clause. The reported clause is about $10 million. Additional compensation is required if United hires his staff. Pochettino's agreement with U.S. Soccer runs through 2030.

He signed the extension in August 2026. He was hired in September 2024. He led the USMNT to the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. The USMNT is set to play Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals.

The first match is Nov. 14 in Miami. The second is Nov. 17 in Cincinnati. It is unclear if Pochettino will coach both matches before leaving for England. He could leave immediately to prepare Manchester United for the Liverpool match on Nov. 22.

Neither U.S. Soccer nor Manchester United has made an official announcement. The exact timeline of his transition has not been finalized. Balogun said he would vote to keep Pochettino. He said the team has a clear identity and style.

He said you want a top coach to stay. Berhalter said Pochettino has done a lot for him on and off the field. He said Pochettino believed in him from Day 1. He said Pochettino told him that what he does on the field are already the right things.

Berhalter said he cannot thank Pochettino enough. He said Pochettino has meant so much to him. He said Pochettino helped him develop as a player and a person. He said trust and belief are all a player can ask for.

The players spoke on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the training center in Fayetteville, Ga. Balogun spoke ahead of Thursday's training. Berhalter spoke with reporters as well. Both said they had not heard anything yet.

The situation is still developing. No formal announcements have been made by U.S. Soccer or Manchester United. Pochettino's future remains uncertain as the USMNT prepares for its Nations League quarterfinals.