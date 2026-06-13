USMNT, Canada & Mexico Avoid Unwanted World Cup History in Style

The three host nations delivered under pressure, something Qatar failed to do four years ago.

The first two days of the 2026 World Cup are officially in the books, and all three host nations can hold their heads high after avoiding defeat in their opening matches.

The pressure was on the U.S. men’s national team, Canada and Mexico to show up and show out in their first games on home soil. In the entire existence of theonly one host nation lost its first match—and that unwanted bit of history belongs to Qatar, who fell to Ecuador four years ago. El Tri never looked in doubt of squandering three points at the Estadio Azteca, but Canada was not so lucky.

Jesse Marsch’s men went down early to Bosnia & Herzegovina, but Cyle Larin saved the day in the 78th minute to ensure the RedsHow USMNT, Canada, Mexico’s Remaining Group Stage Games Comparewill arguably be feeling the most confident moving forward in the group stage. Next up for Mauricio Pochettino’s men is a bout with Australia, a team they already defeated 2–1 back in October.

Three points would likely guarantee the Stars and Stripes at least a second-place finish in Group D before they even have to play their final match against Türkiye. , meanwhile, is under considerably more pressure after only collecting a point in its opener. The good news is Qatar should pose little threat to the Reds, setting the stage for the host nation’s first-ever World Cup victory.

Switzerland is more of a challenge, but the impending return of Alphonso Davies should give Canada a tangible boost.is sitting pretty atop Group A, but it cannot afford to lose focus. South Korea is a worthy foe, one that completed an fiery comeback against Czechia in its opening match. Son Heung-min and Co. also held El Tri to a 2–2 draw back in September.

If Javier Aguirre’s men survive against South Korea, then they will have one foot in the knockout stage when they take on an inferior Czechia side. Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life.

Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.





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