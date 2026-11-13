Usman Nurmagomedov Hit With Prison Sentence for Attacking UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili

It didn’t take long for the fallout from a viral brawl involving Usman Nurmagomedov and former UFC titleholder Merab Dvalishvili to reach its resolution.

It didn’t take long for the fallout from a viral brawl involving Usman Nurmagomedov and former UFC titleholder Merab Dvalishvili to reach its resolution.claimed that he was attacked by Usman Nurmagomedov and several othersThough not scheduled to compete himself, Usman was in Abu Dhabi this week to support his brother Umar, who is slated to meet Urijah Faber as part of the RAF card.

Merab Dvalishvili fights Umar Nurmagomedov during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connectrevealed that the six Team Nurmagomedov members that initially kicked off the violence have been sentenced to six months in prison. Usman Nurmagomedov is facing six months in prison for his involvement in the brawl with Merab Dvalishvili.

Also read MMA fighters, including former UFC champ, get into wild melee at Abu Dhabi hotel lobby

| Those six will also be fined 300,000 UAE Dirhams and will be deported following the conclusion of their prison sentences. Additionally, the two people that filmed and posted the brawl will also serve six months in prison and pay the same fine for “violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl”.

Merab Dvalishvili reacts after defeating Sean O’Malley in a bantamweight title fight during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili were both given fines of 50,000 UAE Dirhams for “disturbing public security and assaulting others” but were released from custody. Merab Dvalishvili fights Petr Yan during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Although the court in Abu Dhabi resolved things rather quickly, plenty of questions still remain regarding Usman’s decision to kick off what could turn out to be a career-altering brawl. Boasting a perfect 22-0 record in professional MMA, Usman completed his PFL contract in July when he successfully defended the promotion’s lightweight belt with a first-round finish of the formerly-undefeated Alfie Davis.

The PFL have a window of time to try and re-sign Usman before he’s able to speak with other organizations, and many fans assumed that the UFC Merab Dvalishvili celebrates after winning a UFC bantamweight title fight against Umar Nurmagomedov during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Usman’s cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov is enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, while his older brother Umar is one of the promotion’s top bantamweight contenders and suffered his first loss in a failed title bid against Dvalishvili at UFC 311.

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.