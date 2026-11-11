undefeated Dagestani lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov has closed out his PFL contract and entered a 90‑day exclusive negotiating period,sparking rumors of a potential UFC signing. family ties, manager statements, and the fighter's record place him on the radar of UFC president Dana White, but no offiCial deal has been confirmed. The article outlines the timeline, speculation, and possible outcomes for the young star's next move.

Undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov Eyes UFC

After a spectacular first‑round knockout of Archie Colgan in the seventh round of the PFL in New York,the 28‑year‑old Dagestani champion concluded his contract with the promotion. The bout, which happened on July 31, delivered the last fight of his 90‑day exclusive negotiating window with the PFL and left the fighter officially a free agent. The closure of the window, which began shortly after the Colgan match, has sparked speculation that Nurmagomedov could be heading straight to the UFC ,where his name has already been mentioned in the media.

Reporters in late October and early November have cited the possibility that a pact is already in place,citing that the champion turned down a lucrative PFL offer of more than $2 million per fight. His camp has, yet, remained tight‑lipped,with manager Ali Abdelaziz repeatedly stating that the athlete is still bound by the PFL's exclusivity clause. The manager has clarified that no other promotion can negotiate with the fighter untill the conclude of November, when the window expires. That statement, yet, contradicts the timing that would suggest the exclusive period has already concluded.

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UFC Speculation and Family Ties

The speculation surrounding Nurmagomedov's possible move to the UFC has been amplified by his family connections in the sport. The athlete is the nephew of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and brother of current bantamweight competitor Umar Nurmagomedov, both of whom are firmly established in the UFC's roster. Fighter and former contender Beneil Dariush has expressed admiration for the youthful talent, stating he was surprised that the fighter had not yet joined the promotion and that,if he does, he would likely face a top‑10 opponent in his debut. dariush also suggested that Nurmagomedov could immediately receive a top‑five fight after his initial bout.

In addition to the family links,former UFC star Islam Makhachev has been quoted as saying there was a 90‑percent chance that the Dagestani woUld transition to the Octagon. the comments add credence to the story that the promotion could be preparing for an official announcement during the battle week of UFC 334, a shift that would create major reverberations across the 155‑pound division.

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Current Status and Possible Outcomes

Although rumors of a UFC signing have spread, the verifiable facts remain that Nurmagomedov remains in a PFL negotiating period. The timeline for this period is still a matter of public record: it lasts 90 days from the conclusion of the last contract bout and only ends when that window expires at the end of November. Once the restriction lifts,the fighter could discuss contracts with any promotion, including the UFC or other emerging entities such as the newly announced merger between PFL and Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions slated for 2027.

At this stage, there has been no official confirmation from either the UFC or the PFL regarding a contract. However, the combination of a pristine 22‑win record, a record-perfect boxing‑grappling style and tangible upside has placed Nurmagomedov on a collision course with the epicenter of mixed‑martial‑arts competition. Whether his next chapter will begin in the UFC, remain with the PFL, or explore alternative avenues will become clearer in the coming weeks as the exclusive negotiating period draws to a close.