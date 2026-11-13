Usman Nurmagomedov and Associates Face Prison and Fines for Abu Dhabi Hotel Assault on Merab Dvalishvili

Usman Nurmagomedov and his team received six-month sentences and heavy fines for ambushing Merab Dvalishvili at Yas Hilton hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi has sentenced Usman Nurmagomedov and several of his associates to six-month prison terms and substantial financial penalties for their roles in a violent ambush against UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili at the Yas Hilton hotel. The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department confirmed these punishments on social media, concluding a rapid legal process that followed the shocking physical altercation which occurred earlier this week.

Legal Consequences for the Yas Hilton Hotel Assault

Six individuals involved in the attack received six-month prison sentences and were ordered to pay fines of £61,000 each. These fines were imposed due to their actions which authorities described as causing panic, disturbing public security, and endangering lives. In addition to incarceration and financial penalties, all six individuals face immediate deportation upon the completion of their sentences.

Also read Ilia Topuria Condemns Usman Nurmagomedov After Hotel Lobby Attack on Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi

Two additional associates of Usman Nurmagomedov were fined £10,000 each for disturbing public security and assaulting others. Their punishment was less severe than that of the primary attackers but still included significant financial sanctions for their participation in the disturbance.

Two other members of the group who recorded the incident were also handed six-month sentences and £61,000 fines. Furthermore, their personal devices used to film the brawl were confiscated. The court ruled that these individuals violated privacy laws by using information technology to film and publish footage of the violent encounter.

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Origins of the Conflict Between Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov

The violent incident at the Yas Hilton was not spontaneous but rather the culmination of a dispute that had been brewing for four months. The conflict originated in July at a freestyle wrestling event in Georgia, where Merab Dvalishvili was competing. During this event, Ahmed Gadzhimagomedov, a Dagestani wrestler and friend of Umar Nurmagomedov, confronted Dvalishvili regarding his refusal to entertain a rematch with Umar.

Dvalishvili described the initial confrontation as unsettling, noting that Gadzhimagomedov grabbed his neck and shouted in Russian. Dvalishvili shoved Gadzhimagomedov and expressed his frustration, specifically citing a dislike for Umar Nurmagomedov and his manager, Rizvan, due to their behavior on social media platforms. Although that altercation was quickly defused, it set the stage for future hostility.

Usman Nurmagomedov stated that his motivation for the hotel attack was to take revenge on behalf of his friend Ahmed Gadzhimagomedov and his brother Umar. Umar had lost a title shot against Dvalishvili the previous year, which added another layer of personal grievance to the escalating tension between the two camps.

Details of the Ambush at the Yas Hilton Hotel

The assault took place on a Wednesday in the lobby of the Yas Hilton hotel, a five-star establishment in Abu Dhabi. Footage captured by Usman Nurmagomedov's friends shows the group approaching Merab Dvalishvili from behind while he was carrying out an interview. One man slapped Dvalishvili in the face, immediately followed by a kick that rocked the UFC star.

Dvalishvili and his companion, who appeared to be his cameraman, were quickly overwhelmed by the group. The attackers held Dvalishvili back while others engaged in the physical confrontation. The situation descended into chaos as Dvalishvili attempted to fight back but was outnumbered and physically restrained. His companion was also attacked during the melee.

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Authorities swiftly detained the attackers, leaving Dvalishvili bloodied and bruised. The rapid response by local law enforcement ensured that the situation was contained and the perpetrators were brought to justice within a matter of days. The clear footage of the ambush provided concrete evidence for the judicial proceedings that followed.

Merab Dvalishvili Returns to Competition Following Assault

Merab Dvalishvili has since returned to his professional duties, confirming his availability to compete despite the severe physical and emotional toll of the attack. Dvalishvili was scheduled to fight in a RAF wrestling event on Saturday, indicating a quick return to the ring or mat.

Chad Bronstein, the CEO and co-founder of the promotion, released a statement confirming that Dvalishvili is back with them in Abu Dhabi. Bronstein expressed sincere appreciation to the relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi for their professionalism and support during this difficult period. He emphasized that the team remains focused on moving forward.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Dvalishvili addressed the incident on social media, describing the event as a sneaky and dishonorable act. He criticized Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends for attacking him from behind while they were outnumbered and unprepared for a fair fight. Dvalishvili challenged them to fight in a real, honorable manner rather than resorting to ambush tactics, calling out their character and integrity in a public video message.