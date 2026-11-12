Usman Nurmagomedov Ambushes Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi Hotel Lobby

Merab Dvalishvili reports being ambushed by Usman Nurmagomedov and four others in an Abu Dhabi hotel. The former UFC champion details the attack and calls out the sneaky behavior.

Former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has publicly described a violent altercation that occurred in an Abu Dhabi hotel lobby involving mixed martial artist Usman Nurmagomedov. The incident was captured on video and subsequently highlighted by Dvalishvili, who stated he was conducting an interview for RAF when the confrontation began.

Dvalishvili revealed that Nurmagomedov and four other men approached him and a young companion from behind. The fighter reported that the group initiated a physical assault, punching him and his friend without warning. The ambush took place while Dvalishvili was engaged in conversation, leaving him and his associate vulnerable to the unexpected attack.

Also read Usman Nurmagomedov Eyes UFC After PFL Exit

Questioning the Tactics of Nurmagomedov and Group

Following the altercation, Dvalishvili posted a video addressing the individuals involved, questioning their character and methods. He asked, What kind of man does this, bro, emphasizing his confusion over their approach. He urged them to engage like real men if they wished to settle matters, suggesting they should have approached him directly rather than attacking him from behind.

He criticized the group for arriving with additional support, stating, You guys came from fucking between us, like you guys was prepared. Dvalishvili argued that their actions demonstrated a lack of integrity, calling them sneaky guys and asserting that their behavior did not reflect true masculinity. He reiterated that his actions and those of his group showed their true character.

Advertisement

Background of Tension Following UFC 311 Results

The tension between Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov family appears rooted in recent competition results at UFC 311 in 2025. Dvalishvili had previously defeated Umar Nurmagomedov, the brother of Usman Nurmagomedov, by unanimous decision. This loss likely contributed to the hostile environment leading to the hotel incident, as Usman Nurmagomedov is closely associated with Umar.

While the direct motive for the ambush was not explicitly detailed beyond the general hostility, the timing shortly after the UFC 311 event suggests a connection to the recent fight outcomes. Dvalishvili did not mention the specific fight in his initial statements about the lobby incident, focusing instead on the manner in which the confrontation occurred.

Statements on Physical Condition and Immediate Aftermath

Dvalishvili assured fans and followers that he and his friend emerged from the incident unharmed. He stated, I am fine, guys, adding that all his friends and family are safe. The former champion emphasized his resilience, noting that he is a fighter and that such an event is nothing to him personally.

Despite dismissing the physical impact, Dvalishvili used the opportunity to highlight the negative behavior of his attackers. He concluded his video message by reiterating that the incident revealed the nature of the people involved, rather than causing him lasting harm. The video documentation of the event provides a visual account of the confrontation for viewers and media outlets covering the story.