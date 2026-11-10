Usman Khawaja Reveals Australia Ball Tampering During 2017-18 Ashes

Usman Khawaja's autobiography claims the entire Australian cricket team engaged in ball tampering during the 2017-18 Ashes series against England, contradicting previous denials by bowlers.

Former Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has made explosive allegations in his newly released autobiography titled Sabr, claiming that the entire Australian cricket team participated in ball tampering during the 2017-18 Ashes series against England. The revelations come eight years after the infamous sandpaper scandal in South Africa and suggest that altering the match ball was an embedded practice within the Australian dressing room long before the Cape Town incident.

Khawaja Details Reverse Swing Tactics

Khawaja explicitly states that players including Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon developed specific methods to manipulate the ball for reverse swing without relying on traditional polishing techniques. He describes raising the flaps on the quarter seam of the ball, which acted like a rudder to generate late swing even on wet or difficult pitches in Adelaide and Perth. This technique allowed the Australian attack to dismiss Joe Root's side decisively despite heavy rain interruptions during the third Test at the WACA ground.

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Legal Violations and Cricket Laws

Under Law 41.3 of the Laws of Cricket, deliberately prising up, scratching, or deteriorating the quarter seam with fingernails or foreign objects is strictly prohibited and punishable by fines or suspensions. While Khawaja argues that such practices were commonplace globally, the specific act of manufacturing artificial reverse swing by disrupting airflow through raised leather flaps constitutes a clear violation of international regulations. These actions artificially alter the physical condition of the match ball, creating movement that would not occur naturally under standard playing conditions.

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Stakeholder Positions and Conflicting Accounts

Former England captain Alastair Cook previously expressed suspicion regarding how Australia managed reverse swing on wet outfields in Perth, noting the significant differential in lateral movement compared to their own bowling attacks. David Warner has supported Khawaja's claims as one hundred percent accurate, confirming that tampering methods were discussed and shared among teammates. However, Mitchell Starc maintains that he and the other four bowlers were unaware of any foreign objects being taken onto the field, standing by their 2021 statement denying prior knowledge of the malpractice.

Real-World Impact on Cricket Culture

The publication of these details intensifies scrutiny on the cultural norms within international cricket teams and the enforcement of fair play protocols. It challenges the narrative presented by the bowlers who were punished in the earlier South Africa incident and raises questions about accountability across the entire squad. The ongoing debate highlights the tension between competitive advantage and adherence to sporting ethics, with implications for future investigations into ball condition manipulation.