Usman Khawaja Claims Entire Australian Team Knew of Ball Tampering in 2017-18 Ashes

Usman Khawaja's memoir Sabr claims ball tampering was embedded in Australia's dressing room during the 2017-18 Ashes series.

Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja has alleged in his autobiography Sabr that ball tampering was embedded in the Australian dressing room during the 2017-18 Ashes series, which Australia won 4-0 over England. The claims appear in a chapter of the newly released book that addresses the sandpaper scandal in South Africa, where Khawaja says the entire Australian team was involved in the malpractice, not only the three players who were later punished.

According to the excerpts, England's players suspected Australia had altered the condition of the ball during the third Test at Perth, where heavy rain did not stop the home attack from producing extravagant reverse swing to dismiss Joe Root's side on the final day. Khawaja's account suggests the suspicion was first raised in the away dressing room at the WACA ground.

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How the Ball Tampering Allegations Unfolded in Australia

Khawaja states that the Australian attack, featuring Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and off-spinner Nathan Lyon, had found ways to move the ball off the straight in Adelaide and Perth that winter. He describes a specific delivery from Starc to James Vince on day five as an unforgettable ball that was bowled off the crack.

Reverse swing is normally produced when the dry playing surface scuffs one side of the ball while the other side is polished by the players, using friction from their trousers and sweat to create a smooth sheen. Khawaja writes that the Australian players had worked out that raising the flaps on the quarter seam gave the ball a rudder-like effect that started it reverse swinging. He wrote that this was done on day five at Perth, and that Australia had also reverse swung the pink ball in the previous match.

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Under Law 41.3 of the Laws of Cricket, players are strictly prohibited from any deliberate action that artificially alters the physical condition of the match ball. Prising up, scratching or deteriorating the quarter seam with fingernails, thumbs or foreign objects is illegal and can be punished by match officials. A player caught in such an act can face a substantial fine and or suspension, and raising the quarter seam can create a small flap of leather that disrupts airflow on the rough side of the ball.

Stakeholder Reactions and the Competing Explanations

Khawaja acknowledged that his account would provoke reaction, writing that the whole world tried to reverse swing the ball by whatever little means it could. He presented the practice as commonplace, although the Laws of Cricket treat such actions as illegal regardless of how widespread they were.

David Warner has supported Khawaja's claims and described them as 100 per cent accurate. Warner was among the players banned after the Cape Town sandpaper scandal, alongside Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft. Khawaja also states that Warner had relayed tampering methods to England players over a drink at the end of the Ashes, an episode that Daily Mail Sport reported in the aftermath of the Cape Town sting.

Former England captain Alastair Cook said the England camp had questioned how Australia managed to reverse swing the ball in Perth when the outfield was wet after rain. Cook said he did not see anything suspicious at the time, while noting that England had also worked to manage the ball so it could reverse at certain times. He credited James Anderson as very good at reverse swing, and said England got it going a touch at Melbourne but did not achieve much with the drop-in pitches.

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Mitchell Starc broke his silence on the matter despite a 2021 statement from the four bowlers who denied prior knowledge of a foreign object being brought onto the field in Cape Town. Starc said his recollection had not changed, stating that as far as the statement said, the bowlers were not aware of anything being taken onto the field, and that he would leave it there.

What the Allegations Mean for Australian Cricket

The allegations add to a series of revelations about the Australian team's conduct that followed the Cape Town sandpaper scandal, which led to lengthy bans for Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. Khawaja's claim that the whole team was involved goes beyond the individuals who were formally punished, and it directly contradicts the position Starc continues to hold.

The source material does not set out any scheduled inquiry, hearing or ruling connected to the new claims. What is confirmed is that Khawaja's book Sabr has been released, that Warner has publicly endorsed the account, and that Starc has maintained that the bowlers were unaware of any foreign object being taken onto the field in Cape Town.