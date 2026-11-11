Usman Khawaja Cancels Media Appearances Amid Sandpapergate Fallout

Cricket Australia's Usman Khawaja drops bombshell claims over 2018 ball-tampering scandal, sparking debate

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has cancelled his remaining interviews promoting his autobiography, Sabr, following his explosive claims about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town. The cancellations came after Khawaja faced intense questioning from Sarah Ferguson on ABC's 7.30 about the scandal, which he claimed involved the entire Australian team, not just Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft.

Key Claims and Fallout

Khawaja's allegations, which challenge Cricket Australia's initial finding, have sparked renewed debate over the scandal. He claimed that sandpaper had been used during the previous Test at Port Elizabeth, now known as Gqeberha. Khawaja maintained that the team should have taken collective responsibility for the scandal, and expressed frustration that the punishments handed down to Smith, Warner, and Bancroft were not more severe.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Cricket Australia has acknowledged the quick investigation and punishments handed down to the three players involved in the scandal. Usman Khawaja, however, believes that accepting collective responsibility could have produced a different outcome. Warner has publicly backed Khawaja's account, calling it '100 per cent accurate'.

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Real-World Impact and What Comes Next

The fallout from Khawaja's claims has sparked questions about the Australian team's culture and leadership. Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, dedicates a chapter to the scandal and has reignited debate over the scandal and the punishments handed down to those involved. Cricket Australia has not announced any further actions in response to Khawaja's claims, but the controversy is sure to continue.