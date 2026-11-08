USM Alger Defeat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in CAF Super Cup Triumph

USM Alger secures a historic 3-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Super Cup, claiming a $500,000 prize and their second continental title.

Algerian football club USM Alger has cemented its status as a continental powerhouse by defeating South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns with a decisive 3-1 scoreline in the CAF Super Cup final. The historic victory took place on Sunday in Pretoria, marking the first time an Algerian team has won this prestigious tournament on two separate occasions. The match, played on a rain-soaked pitch, showcased a dominant performance from the Algiers-based side, who outclassed the 2025/26 CAF Champions League winners from start to finish.

Key Scorers And Match Timeline

The Algerian side surged into an early lead just four minutes into the contest when a precise cross from forward Ahmed Khaldi was deflected into the net by teammate Zakaria Draoui. This quick strike put immense pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns from the opening whistle. The South African team managed to equalize on the twenty-fifth minute through Iqraam Rayners, an early substitute for the injured Brayan Leon, who converted a penalty awarded after Achref Abada handled the ball. USM Alger regained control eleven minutes later when captain Saadi Redouani headed a rebound off the crossbar and into the goal following a failed clearance from a corner kick.

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The momentum shifted definitively in the second half when Ahmed Khaldi delivered a moment of individual brilliance. On the fifty-fifth minute, Khaldi curled a spectacular shot from just inside the penalty area, sending it past goalkeeper Ronwen Williams into the far corner of the net. This third goal not only sealed the victory but also highlighted Khaldi as the standout performer of the match. The game was briefly interrupted by torrential rain, which delayed the start of the second half by thirty minutes while ground staff worked to clear water pools from the pitch.

Historic Significance And Financial Impact

This victory carries profound historical weight for USM Alger, as it marks their second Super Cup title, following their initial triumph against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in 2023. The club becomes the first Algerian entity to achieve this double feat in the competition's history. In addition to the prestigious trophy, the win secures a financial prize of $500,000 (€450,000) for the squad and club management. The win validates their qualification path, which involved defeating another Egyptian side, Zamalek, on penalties in the final of the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup during the previous season.

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Competitor Context And Future Implications

For Mamelodi Sundowns, the defeat represents a significant setback, marking their second loss in Africa within a seventeen-day period. This follows a shocking exit from the 2026/27 Champions League group stage qualifiers earlier in the month, where they fell to Angolan outfit Wiliete. The loss serves as a stark contrast to their dominance in the Champions League this past season. The CAF Super Cup, launched in 1993, has traditionally been dominated by Egyptian clubs, with Al Ahly holding the record for the most titles with eight wins, and Ivory Coast's Africa Sports winning the inaugural edition.

Next Steps For USM Alger

Looking ahead, USM Alger will immediately turn its attention to defending its Confederation Cup title. Having received a bye and a walkover in the early rounds, the club is scheduled to begin its title defense by hosting Malian club Real Bamako in a group stage match later this month. This upcoming fixture will serve as the first test of their current form as they aim to maintain their high standards in continental competitions. The team's success in Pretoria demonstrates their tactical resilience and ability to perform under pressure, setting a strong tone for the remainder of their African campaign.