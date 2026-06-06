Using Empathy to Connect

When we use language that witnesses rather than dismisses, engages rather than assumes, and connects rather than corrects, we create deeper human connection.

We can connect with others by avoiding platitudes and invalidating phrases. There is no single, universally accepted definition of empathy. What we do know is that empathy is some combination ofleaders across the globe, I hear leaders struggle with what to say/do to demonstrate empathy.

I often have to explain that empathy is not an innateWe can build connection and strengthen shared understanding by tending to our language, both what we say and how we say it, to help translate empathic intent into empathic impact. Empathy is conveyed not only through actions but through everyday language. Words can strengthen trust or quietly erode it. PayingMost leaders rely on language meant to help.

The problem is that it often lands differently than intended. So, let’s look at these one by one. When someone shares a difficult or negative experience, it’s tempting to try to make things better by using catch-all phrases or platitudes like:We cannot accurately predict outcomes. Team member 1: “My contract didn’t get renewed...

” Team member 2: “That happened to me once. I know exactly how you feel.... Don’t worry: I’m sure you’ll be OK. ” This response diverts attention onto the other person’s experience and assumes emotional and circumstantial equivalence, but these two people don’t live the same life.

More empathic responses sound like: “That sounds really tough. What feels most concerning right now? ” or “Thank you for sharing that—do you want to talk it over? ”Colleague 1: “I didn’t get that promotion I applied for.

I put so much time and effort into researching and preparing for it... ” Colleague 2: “At least you still have a job. The market’s so bad right now. Consider yourself lucky to be in work.

” This response minimizes the colleague's emotional experience and redirects attention away from the person sharing. A more empathic response is: “I’m really sorry to hear that. You worked hard for it, and it’s no wonder you’re disappointed. That’s really tough.

”Direct report: “I’m really frustrated that my meeting with the client didn’t end with a signed contract. I was sure I’d covered all their issues and concerns. ”to feel and prioritizes problem-solving over understanding, offering a quick fix without really listening, which creates distance rather than offering understanding or support. A more empathic response might be: “I can see you’re frustrated.

What would you do differently next time? ” Platitudes, at-leasting, and shoulding are more often than not well-intentioned, but they miss the mark in terms of communicating empathy. In order to witness another, we need to create a container of time, space, and attention. Practically speaking, this means we must be present.

We need to put away our own thoughts, assumptions, and biases to create space for understanding. We need to listen with our whole body to bear witness to what is true for the other person. We need to suspend judgment and internal conclusions, stay open and curious, and avoid minimizing or corrective language as we seek to understand the perspective of another person.

This process of witnessing without judgment is foundational for demonstrating empathy and creating psychological safety, which are both essential for learning,Leaders sometimes worry about finding the right words, which can serve as a deterrent to reaching out. Empathy is not about having the perfect words. It is about choosing to engage with another such that the other person feels seen and heard.

This can look like paraphrasing or echoing their words to demonstrate you’re hearing them, checking back to ensure you have understood, or asking questions to gather more information. All of these approaches demonstrate interest, and all build connection. And when you don’t know what to say, take a page from Brené Brown and acknowledge you don’t know what to say, but you are glad they shared.

In a world where so many people feel unheard, the choice to engage and to build connection matters more than ever. When we bring AWE into our language—avoid platitudes, witness another, and engage to connect—and into the way we show up, we shift from managing conversations to truly meeting people. We choose to witness rather than dismiss, engage rather than assume, and connect rather than correct. Empathy is rooted in wonder, a genuine curiosity about another person’s inner world.

By practicing AWE as both language and mindset, we can create a deeper understanding and stronger human connection. The Best Ways to Begin AgainSelf Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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